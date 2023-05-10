CENTRAL FALLS – The city hosted its Mental Health Awareness Fair at Veterans Memorial Park on Hunt Street last Saturday for the second year in a row in response to growing needs around mental health.
The event was free and open to the public, with a variety of organizations on hand to provide resources and information about their services.
Among the organizations in attendance were Neighborhood Health, Weber Renew, R.I. Department of Human Services, Health Equity Zone, R.I. Free Aging and Disability Resource Center, Oak Street Health, Tides Family Services, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, YWCA, Progreso Latino, Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition, Pawtucket Family YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket, Meals on Wheels, Crossroads RI, Health Source RI, and Central Falls Parks and Recreation Department.
The event also had a raffle, music, yoga, Zumba, and face painting for children as well as dozens of tote bags from The Elisha Project with free toiletries, food, and goodies.
“People love to come here; they get a lot of resources and knowledge that they need and they like that we bring the community together for it,” said Wanda Casiano, director of constituent services and health for the city of Central Falls.
