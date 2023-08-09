CENTRAL FALLS – The city will host a job fair this Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Rhode Island Workforce Development Hub, 934 Dexter St., from 3 to 5 p.m.
The fair is free and open to all and was organized in partnership with the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rhode Island College, and Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
The overall goal of the fair is to connect residents to many employers and diverse opportunities as part of the city’s continued effort to better support its small business community and workforce.
Attendees will be connected to opportunities in banking, health care, insurance, the nonprofit sector, customer service, hospitality, manufacturing, outreach, and more.
“Our job fair is an important chance for our community to learn about opportunities and career paths in industries that can provide great wages and benefits, and engage with employers ready to hire local residents,” said Mayor Maria Rivera. “I want to thank our partner organizations and the many employers that are helping make this job fair possible.”
Liz Catucci, president and CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, said the fair is coming at a time when job growth is cooling off on a national level but is still thriving in Rhode Island. “Lots of businesses are still hiring and looking for people,” she said. More than 20 employers reached out to participate, she added, which is a good sign of what the job market looks like.
Catucci advises job seekers not to worry if they don’t have specific expertise in certain areas.
“It goes a long way to show passion and being enthusiastic and excited to learn,” she said. “If you can show that, there’s a lot of opportunity out there for you.”
Catucci also emphasized the importance of enthusiasm and reliability when seeking employment.
“Having soft skills is really important and transmissible to any industry and what employers are looking for in a candidate,” she said.
