Students enjoy a tie-dye activity with their pod leader at the end-of-year celebration. From left to right, Selvin Flores (pod leader), Victor Lajara, Jaylin Guzman, Jeaicy Martinez.

CENTRAL FALLS – Students in the Central Falls school system who are struggling academically or in need of extra support can participate in The Learning Pods program.

The program, which began two years ago in partnership with Freedom Dreams and the Highlander Institute, was a response to the pandemic and it strives to help marginalized students from a variety of life circumstances (homeless, newcomers, off-track and multilingual learners) through one-on-one mentorship with individuals with similar lived experiences.

