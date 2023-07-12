CENTRAL FALLS – Students in the Central Falls school system who are struggling academically or in need of extra support can participate in The Learning Pods program.
The program, which began two years ago in partnership with Freedom Dreams and the Highlander Institute, was a response to the pandemic and it strives to help marginalized students from a variety of life circumstances (homeless, newcomers, off-track and multilingual learners) through one-on-one mentorship with individuals with similar lived experiences.
Each pod consists of up to five students and is led by a community educator, or “pod leader,” who is from the community or connected to Central Falls.
The program also prepares students to become future educators, serving as a homegrown community educator pipeline, said Lesdin Salazar, director of equity implementation for the Central Falls school district.
The program was recently awarded $300,000 by the Rhode Island Foundation, which Salazar says will be used to cover certain program expenses.
“Part of the funds will be utilized to cover the salaries of the director of equity implementation, who oversees the program at a macro level, and a portion of the program coordinator’s salary,” Salazar said. “Additionally, the Rhode Island College Workforce Hub will receive some of this funding as the partner that will be providing structured guidance for pod leaders looking for pathways to become educators.”
Salazar said that the Central Falls Alumni Association will also receive a small portion of the funding to help recruit mentors as pod leaders from within the community, and the funds will help hire four more pod leaders as well as cover some tuition/certification expenses for pod leaders who complete a pathway to become certified educators.
“One of the ways in which we hope to leverage the incredible work already happening in the district is by being intentional about braiding it together, which we will be able to do through this funding,” she said.
The program was originally targeted toward 9th-graders who Salazar said were chronically absent or struggling academically, but now serves students in grades 8-11 who are either referred by a teacher or voluntarily apply.
Exceptions are made for students who are homeless or displaced who may not be in grade 8 but are still encouraged to apply and participate due to their life circumstances.
“The program has gained popularity, and students are now self-identifying,” Salazar said. “We have a lot of cases of a friend telling a friend and students showing up for applications on their own.”
Currently, all students enrolled are participating voluntarily, but referrals are still accepted.
As part of the long-term vision for the program, Salazar said she hopes for it to expand and reach elementary students.
“We also want to continue leveraging the community members interested in becoming change agents and giving back to the community, as they have the firsthand experience of going through the same system that our current students are going through,” she said.
Another long-term goal for the program is to intentionally coach, develop, and help students and mentors “through the process or pathways to become certified educators and eventually become full-time teachers in the same schools that they attended.”
The hope is to combine programs and provide pod leaders with the opportunity to “level up” and access pathways that allow them to become certified educators in their community, Salazar said.
She said she also hopes to continue working closely with principals to ensure student needs are being met and that there is a system of continued support and communication.
Next fall, Central Falls High School will be launching a teaching academy under the director of workforce and resource development. The overall goal is for students who have gone through the new academy to graduate from high school and then become pod leaders and eventually certified educators.
Another goal that Salazar identified is to work closely with families to encourage them to participate in their child’s learning journey through coordinated family engagement events, monthly newsletters, and ongoing communication from pod leaders.
Salazar said she is excited at the prospect of getting recently graduated students to become pod leaders but will continue to recruit from within the community.
“If there are individuals who care, who have gone through our school system, and who want to give back, we have a responsibility to continue developing them while they give back to the community,” she said.
Mentors have had a profound impact on students, as Salazar mentioned.
“From the beginning of the program to now, we have witnessed firsthand the impact the mentors have on our students’ lives,” she said. “Currently, 100 percent of our mentors are from the community or connected to Central Falls as alumni, employees, etc.”
