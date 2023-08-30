CENTRAL FALLS – The city kicked off 2023 Central Falls Restaurant Week last Friday, while hosting the final Salsa Night of the season, and it now runs through this Sunday, Sept. 3.
“Central Falls Restaurant Week is one of my favorite times of the year. It’s an amazing time for our residents and visitors from across the state to celebrate the world of international flavors available in our One Square Mile. From Peruvian to Colombian to American to Mexican and so much more, our restaurants truly embrace the beautiful cultures and diversity of our city,” said Mayor Maria Rivera in a statement.
Sponsors for Restaurant Week and Salsa Night are Bank Newport, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Tufts Health Plan, Telemundo Providence, Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, Papitto Opportunity Connection, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Navigant Credit Union, Jenks Park Pediatrics, Apex Technology Group, Coastal1 Credit Union, Verizon, Children’s Friend, Safety Management Solutions, and Storage America.
Central Falls is working to support local restaurants and celebrate the diversity of the community by highlighting “the amazing international cuisine found in just One Square Mile.”
Many local restaurants are participating, with deals and details found at www.centralfallsri.gov/restaurantweek. Customers who visit any participating restaurant during Restaurant Week and fill out a raffle ticket (available inside the restaurant) will be entered to win one of six gift cards to dine at their favorite Central Falls restaurants. Diners are encouraged to share their delicious meal on social media using #CFRestaurantWeek and #CFSemanadelrestaurante.
