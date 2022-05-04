CENTRAL FALLS – Several Blackstone Valley communities and school districts were honored last Friday during the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources 5th annual Lead by Example Clean Energy Awards ceremony.
The awards recognize contributions toward the “promotion and implementation of comprehensive clean energy measures that advance Lead by Example goals.” The Lead by Example program aims to develop projects in R.I. that deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy.
The Central Falls School District earned this year’s Lead by Example award.
The lights in multiple school buildings in the city have been converted to LED, creating significant energy savings. Two schools have completely transitioned to LED, and the rest are on the way. Central Falls School Facilities Director Rory Marty said he expects the remaining schools to be upgraded by the end of summer.
The upgrades provide for a lot more control, Marty said. The system includes things such as “daylight harvesting” sensors that reduce energy consumption by using daylight to offset the amount of electric lighting needed.
Marty said they’re looking at close to $30,000 in energy savings so far.
“One benefit is the amount of maintenance, or lack of. These LED lights will continue to light for years,” he said, adding that they’re “thrilled by the cooperation between the Office of Energy Resources and our school department” to accomplish the project.
Lincoln, North Providence, Foster-Glocester and Chariho were among the school districts nominated this year.
Lincoln was heralded for its high school renovation, which included LED light conversion. North Providence updated to LED in 2018, and was also honored for efforts to improve school air quality.
Foster-Glocester has seen “phenomenal energy reductions annually” following a district-wide LED conversion program. Chariho was the first district in the state to immediately put its annual project savings from LED conversion into athletics.
Barrington, Providence, South Kingstown and West Warwick schools were also nominated for their LED conversions, greatly reducing emissions and energy costs.
Smithfield earns municipal clean energy award
Smithfield was named this year’s municipal winner.
The town has installed two electric vehicle charging stations in front of the municipal ice rink. Its LED light conversion has allowed for annual savings of around $300,000, an almost 70-percent reduction in overall street light conversion costs.
Town Engineer Kevin Cleary said the engineering department inventoried all of Smithfield’s street lights and “identified a lot of redundancies in the needs and areas of coverage” in town. They decided to reduce assets where they could do so safely, and managed to cut-down 20 percent of their street light inventory pre-conversion.
He said the town used National Grid and state programs to save money on the conversion and finish the work in a single year, allowing the town to realize potential savings in a matter of three fiscal years.
All of this year’s clean energy nominees will receive a certificate of accomplishment from the Office of Energy Resources.
