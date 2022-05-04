CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls High School students have been named as the top national winners of Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow Contest for their work envisioning ways to transform abandoned areas into sustainable green space within the city.
High school science teachers Sarosha Hemani and Charles Fisher, and the student #SamsungSolve team (CFHS) had been named as one of two Rhode Island 2021-22 State Winners in January. Out of 100 total state winners, the Central Falls High School students have now taken home the top national prize for their project promoting sustainability.
Part of the team’s work involved creating surveys of more than 350 residents, brainstorming ideas for the project, and meeting with the city of Central Falls Public Works Office for achievable solutions. Students identified a potential lot off Broad Street, and worked with city officials on a proposal for a green space design.
After observing how disproportionately Central Falls is impacted by environmental racism, the students mapped brownfields and abandoned areas around the city, and made recommendations for how the spaces could be transformed into sustainable green areas.
“Our whole unit for the fall semester was supposed to be based on sustainable cities, so we thought it would be a good addition to the curriculum,” Sarosha said of the Samsung contest. “We decided this would be a good project, because it allows them to take everything they’ve learned and do something with it.”
According to the students’ research, Central Falls is disproportionally impacted by factors of environmental racism. For example, residents of the city experience higher levels of toxic pollution, have more kindergartners with high blood lead levels, and higher rates of impervious structures and polluted water run-off compared to wealthier and less diverse towns neighboring the city.
The team of eight students used their research and findings from the surveys to create a model for what a green space could look like in a small city lot using recycled materials. Students Blanca Maradiaga, Diana Grijalba, Ednilson DaRosa, and Odair Teixera explained that students were split into two groups. One group located an abandoned lot in the city that would be suitable for their design, and the other group helped contribute ideas for the features of the park.
“We kind of wanted to influence other people to get more outside, especially if we were going to make a new place like this for people to hang out and play,” Grijalba said.
The park design features walking paths, playground, a highly permeable basketball court made from 100 percent recycled material, a water fountain, and flower and vegetable community gardens. The green space would also have groundwater storage features to prevent pollution from entering the underground watershed.
A smaller, educational garden would have signage with tips on recycling, composting, and gardening. Another larger garden would be more actively used by the community.
“The signs would teach them how to take care of plants and do it themselves,” Maradiaga said. “Knowing that, they could use the plants to start growing their own — so they could, hopefully, start doing it at home and feed their kids and family.”
She said she hopes a park such as this will show residents and young children how easy it is to grow some produce and help to take care of the environment at a local level. Since completing the project, Gijalba said she finds herself envisioning other possibilities for green spaces when passing by other abandoned spaces in the city, and hopes to see a literal greener future one day.
“I’m looking forward to seeing this, at least something like this, in real life,” Maradiaga said. “A place for me to take my siblings to hang out, not just to sit in the grass or play on the swings … My siblings don’t like to eat vegetables, so seeing how easy it is to grow them they might think, If I’m able to grow it, I’m going to eat it.”
Other students in the group project included Talisha Hernandez, Chris Merced Hernandez, Michael Reyes, Ezequiel Rodriguez Toribio, Hugo Boche Gonzalez, Swender Cosigua, Ian Fontaine, Clayton Ribeiro, and Diabou Toure.
As Earth Day approached in April, Samsung chose to shine a spotlight on the sustainability efforts being made by middle and high school students across the country. The Solve for Tomorrow contest, now in its 12th year, brings together some of the brightest young minds in the country to compete in a national STEM education program to address some of the most pressing issues we are facing today using technology.
As a part of the contest, Samsung partnered with the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) to present the students at Central Falls High School in Central Falls, RI with the Sustainability Innovation Award and $10,000 prize package, for their project focused on transforming abandoned areas into sustainable green spaces for all to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.