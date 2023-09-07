FOSTER – Former Planning Board member Ron Cervasio beat out Republican primary opponent Catherine Bay in a close race Tuesday, earning 80 votes to her 71 votes in the GOP primary for the vacant Town Council seat Tuesday night.
Cervasio earned 53 percent of the vote, with 23 early voters, while Bay earned 47 percent, with 15 early voters.
Bay congratulated Cervasio, and said for her first time running, she felt she did pretty well. She added she would not seek a recount, because knowing Foster, she feels the vote count is accurate.
“Oh well, it was close,” she said.
Bay said she is happy for Cervasio, and hopes he gives them “hell” on the council. On her campaign route, she said residents continued to say they want change. She said taxes are not sustainable in Foster, and the average person is just getting by.
Bay said she will continue to attend every meeting and make the decision when the time comes if she feels the need to run for town office again.
“We need something to help relieve the taxes up here. I hope he (Cervasio) can make some changes,” she said.
Cervasio was sleeping when he got the call that he won at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Once up, he said he is ready to start his general campaign against former Town Councilor Cheryl Hawes, the Democrat running for the seat.
Foster will hold a special election for the seat on Oct. 3 where Cervasio and Hawes will face off. They both ran in last year’s general election, where all five seats on the council went to endorsed Republicans. Neither Cervasio nor Bay is endorsed.
During the 2022 election, Hawes earned 8 percent of the vote, or 592 votes, 95 fewer than the fifth-place finisher, and Cervasio earned 6 percent of the vote, or 446 votes.
Cervasio said he feels Foster needs new leadership as far as the town and its financial situation are concerned. He said he has a background in finance, and hopes to come up with new ideas to help the taxpayer.
Cervasio criticized the town’s quick spending of its American Rescue Plan Act funds and said it will be difficult to make up for the gap in the budget next year.
“We’re in real trouble,” he said.
Cervasio, who was on the School Committee for 20 years, said he was not surprised by the low voter turnout, and said he hopes more will come out in October.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to add something to the council,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.