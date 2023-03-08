New school plans
First and second floor layouts of the proposed new Central Falls High School.

CENTRAL FALLS — Plans for a reconstructed Central Falls High School and a brand new dual-language K-8 learning center, along with several other area school renovations, are moving ahead after getting the green light from city officials over the last several months.

Since reported by The Breeze last September, stages one, two, and three of the proposed major land development project submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has gotten approval from the Central Falls Board of Trustees, and City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk also confirmed that the Planning Board has given its first round of approvals and will provide another round once plans are further developed.

