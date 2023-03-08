CENTRAL FALLS — Plans for a reconstructed Central Falls High School and a brand new dual-language K-8 learning center, along with several other area school renovations, are moving ahead after getting the green light from city officials over the last several months.
Since reported by The Breeze last September, stages one, two, and three of the proposed major land development project submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has gotten approval from the Central Falls Board of Trustees, and City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk also confirmed that the Planning Board has given its first round of approvals and will provide another round once plans are further developed.
The proposal has also been approved by the City Council and School Building committee but is awaiting stage three approvals from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Meanwhile, RIDE agreed to fund the project in December, which is now projected to cost $170 million.
Per RIDE, stages one and two of the project are part of the “necessity of school construction” application, which consists of an “identification of need” through a “letter of intent, facility assessment and projection preparations,” and a “development of solution,” which requires “schematic design development documentation that can be used to provide dependable cost estimates” for the project.
Stage three of the project is a design review, which is a requirement “for all projects that are part of a multi-year capital improvement plan that exceeds $500,000, regardless of eligibility for housing aid.”
“Geotechnical and Environmental testing are ongoing,” said Jerzyk. “The stage three submission to RIDE required much more detailed plans and drawings.”
The Zoning Board will also be meeting tonight, March 8, to review and vote on the school construction project, to make sure it passes all zoning ordinances.
The plans to construct a high school at the site of the city-owned Higginson Avenue/Francis Corrigan Sports complex, convert Central Falls High School into a dual-language K-8 facility, and renovate Calcutt Elementary, Veterans Memorial Elementary, and Ella Risk Elementary schools, which are now slated for completion by December 2027.
In November 2022, Central Falls voters approved a question to provide $250 million in bond funds “for the construction, renovation, and rehabilitation of the state’s public schools.”
