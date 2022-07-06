PAWTUCKET – The races for mayor, City Council, and School Committee all have multiple would-be candidates.
Running a campaign theme of being the “right choice for a better Pawtucket,” Constantino Stratis filed his nomination last week to challenge Mayor Donald Grebien in a Democratic primary in September.
Stratis, of Pawtucket House of Pizza and a resident at 252 West Forest Ave., says it’s time for change and for the city to go in a new direction and to a better place.
Grebien, of 101 Vine St., filed his own papers to run for another term in the office he first won in 2010, saying he plans to once again “represent and serve the amazing city of Pawtucket.”
The mayor has highlighted a record of accomplishment, including repaving some three-quarters of city roadways in the past decade, rebuilding local schools, and attracting new economic development.
The Democrat who wins in at Sept. 13 primary would go on to face Republican Kenneth Hazard Sr. in the general election.
District 4 Councilor Alexis Schuette caused a bit of a stir last week when she posted a photo of a declaration filing stating that she’s running for mayor as an independent, a post many observers took as a prank.
Asked if it was indeed a prank, Schuette said it “was absolutely not a prank,” and she’s “not that kind of person.” She said she would say more on the matter this week if the Board of Canvassers accepted the filing.
Schuette, a progressive Democrat who in May initially announced plans to take a summer position at the Governor’s School in her native North Carolina, subsequently said she would step down from the elected board, citing “tough medical news.”
Between her two announcements of taking the job out of state and stepping down from the council, Schuette went on a tirade against local liquor license violators from the council dais.
Schuette had also suggested in the weeks leading up to the filing deadline that she might challenge District 8 Sen. Sandra Cano.
In the at-large City Council race, five Democrats would face off in a September primary if all return their nomination papers with qualified voter signatures by a July 15 deadline, with the top three facing Republican Michael Cooper, of 4 Bella Ave. The Democrats are incumbents Melissa DaRosa, of 295 Pawtucket Ave., Michael Araujo, of 328 Pawtucket Ave., Yesenia Rubio, of 15 Belgrade Ave., Roberto Moreno (current school board member), of 63 Webster St. #24, and Nicole LeBoeuf, of 46 Oneida St.
Araujo, Moreno and Rubio are the three at-large candidates endorsed by the Democratic City Committee.
The top three vote-getters in the general election would win one of the three council seats representing the entire city.
There are two district council races with multiple candidates. District 2 Councilor Mark Wildenhain is the only district council member with an opponent, Angela Cooke of 48 Brookdale Blvd.
After neither incumbent Schuette nor former veteran District 4 Councilor John Barry decided to run, two new candidates filed papers last week, both as Democrats. Shawn Kelly, of 13 Armistice Blvd. #3, and Neicy Coderre, of 18 Angle St., both filed declaration papers at City Hall.
Also on the district councilor slate, City Council President David Moran, of 127 Revere St., will run unopposed as a Democrat. District 3 Councilor Terrence Mercer, a Democrat and resident of 194 First St., will run unopposed, with former Councilor Albert Vitali Jr. apparently deciding against challenging him; freshman District 5 Councilor Clovis C. Gregor will go unchallenged, and new District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak will also run alone. Gregor and Stachowiak both previously won special elections to replace departed council members.
For School Committee, 11 Democrats and two independents filed papers to run and will now be tasked with collecting signatures to qualify (see related story).
One hot race for the city’s General Assembly delegation is in House District 58, where Rep. Carlos Tobon declined to run again after skipping final meetings of this year’s session following a major WPRI investigation into his business dealings.
Seeking to replace Tobon are Democrats Matthew Carvalho, Cherie Cruz, George Hovarth, and Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin.
Another race with multiple candidates is House District 62, where Democrat Mary Duffy Messier would face fellow Democrat Kinverly Dicupe Paulino for the right to face Republican Wayne Charbonneau and independent David Coughlin.
Rep. Jean Philippe Barros, of House District 59, is also seeing a rare challenger, with fellow Democrat Jennifer Stewart filing to run for his seat.
District 60 Rep. Karen Alzate is running without a challenger, while District 61 Rep. Leonela Felix faces Republican Richard Karsulavitch.
For Senate, both District 8 Sen. Sandra Cano and District 15 Sen. Meghan Kallman have Republican challengers, Barbara Quigley running against Kallman and Cathyann Palocsik running against Cano.
In House District 57, Central Falls and Cumberland, Rep. Jim McLaughlin faces opposition from fellow Democrat Brandon Voas.
Jonathan Acosta is running alone in the Democratic primary for Senate District 16, but former Sen. Betty Crowley is seeking a comeback for that seat in the general election, challenging Acosta as an independent.
In House District 56 Central Falls, Joshua Giraldo has no announced opponent.
