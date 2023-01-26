WOONSOCKET – New owners of Champs Diner on Front Street in Woonsocket, Judy Beauchemin and her husband, Roland, get up every morning at 4 a.m. to do prep work before opening their doors.
“We just want to keep it going,” says Beauchemin.
WOONSOCKET – New owners of Champs Diner on Front Street in Woonsocket, Judy Beauchemin and her husband, Roland, get up every morning at 4 a.m. to do prep work before opening their doors.
“We just want to keep it going,” says Beauchemin.
She and her husband are also the owners of Missy’s Diner at 801 Clinton St. The couple purchased Champ’s from former owners Bethany and Eric Marsland in June 2021, but stayed open only briefly before closing again and finally reopening this month.
Champ’s has been a well-known location for Woonsocket residents to enjoy classic breakfast favorites for many years, as a former boxcar diner from the 1930s that was a namesake on Park Avenue is now restored and attached to the former restaurant.
The Marslands had also opened another restaurant in Woonsocket, Fazzini’s on Diamond Hill Road, in 2019 that has since been closed. According to Beauchemin, the couple now lives in Florida.
Beauchemin said the purchase of the restaurant was supposed to be a turnkey operation but ultimately failed due to issues with the building before upgrades ultimately allowed them to open to the public again.
“It took us a year and a half,” she said of a process that involved using most of their own money renovating the space for residents to enjoy.
Beauchemin is no stranger to the restaurant industry. This is her fifth restaurant that she has owned in the past 30 years, including Missy’s, which is known for serving free meals on Thanksgiving to the poor. Last year, Missy’s served 1,200 such meals to the public.
According to Beauchemin, the food at Champ’s has a similar taste to the food she serves at Missy’s, but the menu is completely different.
“Missy’s is a restaurant, this is a diner,” she said, adding that she wanted to get back into diner food with classics such as dynamites.
“She’s dedicated,” said server and friend Kimberly Kamer-Riel, who comments that she’s been helping out Beauchemin as much as she can with Champ’s “soft-opening,” with a grand opening tentatively planned in September.
“It’s a comfortable family environment,” said Beauchemin about the new and improved Champ’s, saying she hopes she will be able to use Champ’s next Thanksgiving to distribute meals to the homeless.
“If someone wants to sit there, I’m not going to tell them they can’t,” she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.