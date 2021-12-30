CUMBERLAND – The retirement of Supt. Bob Mitchell and return of former Supt. Philip Thornton was the top story for Cumberland schools in 2021, more than anything because people in education know how difficult it can be to maintain continuity.
Thornton has been firm that he doesn’t want to change the model that was working for Cumberland under Mitchell and going back to his first stint as head of schools, leading to a relatively smooth transition.
Thornton said this week that the following stories were the top ones for him in 2021:
• Students return to in-person learning
“The new year gave us the opportunity to have our students back in school during the month of March,” he said. “Though there were many obstacles in getting everyone back, having in-person learning benefited our students both academically and social/emotionally. As we continue to navigate this pandemic, it is important to continue to have our students in school.”
• Science scores on the rise
Cumberland students in grades 5, 8 and 11 took the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) assessment in the spring, and there were great gains made in science overall for the district.
“Among the greatest performances came from Cumberland High School, where they ranked in the bottom half of the state over a year ago and are now ranked eighth in the state overall,” said Thornton. “Our middle schools were fourth in the state. North Cumberland Middle School was the highest performing among all middle schools in the state, registering at 69.4 percent of its students demonstrating grade span proficiency in science.”
Lastly, accounting for all the testing grades in Cumberland overall (grades 5, 8 and 11) the district ranked fifth overall in the state behind only Barrington, Portsmouth, East Greenwich and North Kingstown, he noted.
School construction
In 2021, work commenced on the renovation of John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School.
“This is the first phase of the five-year construction plan for elementary schools in the district,” said Thornton.
The CHS Transitional Building swing space also saw some renovation work this year, including major renovations to the school’s main office area and classrooms.
The administration offices are also undergoing HVAC renovations, which should be complete by mid-January.
Students and staff from Cumberland Hill Elementary School are attending school at the Transitional Building for the 2021-2022 school year.
As 2021 draws to a close, school construction plans continue in earnest at Ashton, Community and Garvin Elementary Schools, said Thornton.
Sports
“It was a great year of personal growth and competition for our athletic teams and the student athletes who represented the town of Cumberland middle and high schools,” he said.
Cumberland High School had state championship teams in boys’ tennis, unified volleyball, and field hockey. CHS also had individual champions in Kiley DeFusco, cross country freshman state champion, and Grace Belt, cross country junior varsity state champion.
North Cumberland Middle School had state champions in boys’ cross country and Charli McCue as individual state champion in girls’ cross country.
There was plenty of controversy in 2021, including on whether students should be in school or required to wear masks, as well as the return of busing issues. A new contract with Durham School Services includes penalties for late buses, and the company is being credited with some improvements since the start of school.
There was also a huge hubbub this year after Thornton upheld the late-tenure decision of Mitchell to relieve Vanessa Molloy of her duties as coach of girls’ cross country and track and field teams.
Heading into 2022, school leaders are focused on recouping much of the learning that was lost due to COVID disruptions over the past year.
