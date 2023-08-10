LINCOLN – Millers Properties can be added to the list of proposed multifamily developments in Lincoln after receiving special use permit approval from the Zoning Board.
At an Aug. 1 meeting, the Zoning Board approved an application for a special use permit to change the zoning classification from RL-9 to an RG-7, but the Planning Board will make the final decision about the zone change.
The RL-9 zone permits the building of single-family housing and two-family housing, while an RG-7 zone allows for the building of single family, two-family, and multifamily housing.
Since Millers Properties is looking to build a four-unit multifamily housing development, they needed the Zoning Board to approve the change in category.
The property the zone change was requested for does not yet have an address, but is located on Lonsdale Avenue next to Lincoln Funeral Home and an old baseball field, and up the road a little way from the Lincoln Memorial School affordable housing project. The lot is a little more than one acre, and developers are planning on having 12 parking spaces, or three spaces per unit.
Attorney John Shekarchi, representing the applicant, said that in his 25 year career, he’s only requested two zone changes, since they’re difficult to get approved.
In this case, Shekarchi said the situation is unique, since the majority of surrounding properties are not in an RL-9 zone, making this specific property the outlier.
By changing the zoning to RG-7, Shekarchi said it makes the property more compatible with the rest of the neighborhood.
“The number one land use in this neighborhood on a property by property basis are quadplexes. There are more quadplexes than I’ve ever seen before,” said zoning consultant Edward Pimentel. “It really is consistent.”
Shekarchi said he had previously discussed the zone change with Town Planner Joshua Berry, as well as the Technical Review Committee and Planning Board, all of them supporting the change.
One concern raised by both the public and the board was the project’s proximity to an old little league field, which was closed due to it being a superfund site, or a site that is polluted with hazardous materials.
“That land has been empty as long as I can remember, and that’s going back quite a ways now. I always thought there’s a reason it’s got to be empty,” said George Hadley, a Saylesville resident. “I know with the ball field that they closed (it) was because gas was dangerous to children playing there. We’re only talking about 200 feet away from that property.”
“Obviously the applicant doesn’t want to have any health or safety issues for himself, his potential occupants and tenants, or people who come by there,” said Shekarchi, who told the board that the applicant is “more than happy” to find a way to prove that the soil is clean and report any problems immediately. Asked the status of the baseball field property, Shekarchi said he was unsure, but wasn’t worried since he is confident this site isn’t impacted by it. He also mentioned that the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management raised no concern about the issue.
“If there’s a superfund site next door, that site probably has an environmental land use restriction on it saying what you can and can’t do,” said Steve Andrus, an engineer on the project.
“From my past experience, it would be known if those contaminants were leaching onto neighboring properties,” he added.
Ultimately, the Zoning Board unanimously voted to approve the application on the condition that any environmental problems are promptly reported to the town and RIDEM.
The application will now go back to the Planning Board for final approval.
So this property was shut down as a baseball field because it was unsafe for kids to play at. Now they are going to excavate the area, disrupt soil and build houses?? Something does not seem right,
