LINCOLN – Millers Properties can be added to the list of proposed multifamily developments in Lincoln after receiving special use permit approval from the Zoning Board.

At an Aug. 1 meeting, the Zoning Board approved an application for a special use permit to change the zoning classification from RL-9 to an RG-7, but the Planning Board will make the final decision about the zone change.

Tags

(1) comment

Reality
Reality

So this property was shut down as a baseball field because it was unsafe for kids to play at. Now they are going to excavate the area, disrupt soil and build houses?? Something does not seem right,

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.