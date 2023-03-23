CUMBERLAND – Transparency means telling residents what priorities their leaders want to target within the town’s main governing document, says Town Councilor Lisa Beaulieu.
Beaulieu presented a resolution last week in response to the formation of the latest Charter Review Commission on March 1, saying all elected officials should be sharing their priorities for the commission for everyone to see and not doing so out of the public eye.
The resolution initially proposed by Beaulieu at the March 15 meeting stated that council, school board members, and the mayor shall submit a list of priorities for review by the Charter Review Commission to the town clerk on or before April 13, for inclusion with the April 19 council agenda that will be given to the commission. Priorities may be updated with notice to the clerk that will appear as a communication item on the next council agenda.
Council President Mike Kinch said he was uncomfortable with the word “shall,” saying he doesn’t like the idea of telling the School Committee what they should or shouldn’t be submitting to the town, and it could be a little intimidating and take away from the neutrality of the council. Kinch said he believes each council member should be able to send whatever they want on their own and not as a group, with the school board and mayor making the determination on how to get priorities “to this independent board.” Any council member can send any communication they want at any time, he emphasized.
But Beaulieu said this process increases government transparency, highlighting the council’s previous efforts on a “plain speak ordinance” and other initiatives to enhance awareness. This is all about public awareness about leaders’ priorities as they represent the community, she said.
Councilor Scott Schmitt proposed changing the word “shall” to “may,” and the council agreed. The resolution passed 5-2, with Kinch and Councilor Tim Magill opposed.
Prior to the vote, Councilor Jim Metivier asked what the resolution would mean in real life, and Beaulieu said it’s about telling the public what their priorities are rather than just sending them to the commission. This is a board often charged with housekeeping tasks, she said, but there could also be other priorities within the charter, including taking ideas from other communities on how town departments are set up, ranges of activities, and timelines on when budgets are due.
Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said she wrote the resolution on behalf of Beaulieu, and the intent was to enhance transparency for the elected body in town that’s observed the most by the public.
Metiver asked about adding items after April 19, and Morris Salvatore and Beaulieu said those would simply be added as communications on subsequent council agendas, with the public always notified.
Officials commented on how members of a previous commission weren’t happy about how the council reacted to certain recommendations, and it’s good to have these types of communications out in the open.
Kinch also questioned the transparency of the council ignoring the wishes of the commission, as was done previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.