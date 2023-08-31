SMITHFIELD – New state-imposed regulations on zoning are coming down to municipalities, including the possibility of converting vacant commercial buildings into homes, says Town Planner Michael Phillips.
Phillips, who updated officials on the changes last Thursday, says there is a need for affordable housing throughout the state, and the town needs to adapt to the changes. He said the state laws are helping to ensure affordable housing in every municipality, and Smithfield needs to adjust as well.
The housing market affects everything eventually, he added, for example, with employees needing a place to live close to work.
“It’s taking down barriers that would prevent it,” he said.
Changes were outlined by Ursillo, Teitz & Ritch. Highlights of the changes and those that will have the biggest impact on the town include changes to the inclusionary zoning, low-to-moderate-income housing, and comprehensive plan rules.
One change would encourage the conversion of existing commercial buildings to residential use and limit a community’s authority to impose density and dimensional requirements on “adaptive reuse” projects.
Adaptive reuse means the conversion of commercial buildings, including offices, schools, religious buildings, medical buildings, and malls, into residential units or mixed-use developments. At least 50 percent of the existing floor area must be residential, and at least 20 percent affordable housing.
Another aspect pushes the pilot program of transient-oriented development to encourage residential housing near convenient public transportation. Modeled off Massachusetts, under the program, municipalities must have developable land or properties within a an eighth of a mile radius of a transit stop, or a quarter-mile radius of a transit hub.
The program would provide increased density for residential development with a minimum, of 10 units per acre.
Under a major rewrite of the Rhode Island Land Development and Subdivision Review Enabling Act of 1992, the Zoning Board would no longer serve as the Planning Board for appeals, with appeals going directly to Superior Court.
Changes to the LMI Housing Act define the number of units allowed per acre if connected to public utilities as five units per acre for proposals with at least 25 percent of units LMI, nine units per acre where at least 50 percent are LMI, and 12 units per acre where 100 percent are LMI.
If not accessible to public water and sewer, density allowances increase for three units per acre where 25 percent is LMI, five units per acre where 50 percent is LMI, and eight units per acre at 100 percent LMI.
It also eliminates the master review stage, and the finding of “no significant environmental impact.”
The LMI Housing Act also amends the definition of meeting local needs as at least 20 percent of total residential housing units, rather than 10 percent.
Changes include amendments to inclusionary zoning, which will increase the density bonus for two market-rate units for every low-to-moderate-income housing unit. Inclusionary zoning allows for projects to have higher densities than existing zoning if it includes LMI units.
It will require at least 25 percent of the total units in the development to be affordable and will be triggered with projects with no more than 10 units. Developers who opt to pay a fee-in-lieu for LMI units will not be eligible for a density bonus.
Phillips said he anticipates public hearings and adoption of the amendments by January to comply with the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.