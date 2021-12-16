SMITHFIELD – With more businesses moving more toward online shopping, Town Planner Michael Phillips says several changes to the town’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances will allow for more industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the town’s Economic Growth Overlay district.
On Tuesday, the Smithfield Town Council approved the changes to the district in the northern corner of Smithfield along Routes 116 and 7.
While presenting the changes to the council, he said he and Town Manager Randy Rossi were looking for more flexible uses in the district.
“The typical brick and mortar retail planned to go along has gone by the wayside,” he said.
Phillips said he found that broadening the uses to allow more development such as medical offices and industrial uses, along with developing a series of design standards, will make Smithfield more competitive for business growth.
Phillips said it was a collaborative effort with landowners, local boards, planning consultants, and market and commercial real estate professionals over a year to develop what will become of the EGO district.
He said changes will eliminate the Planned Corporate District-B and making it a Planned Corporate District. The PCD includes adding light industrial, industrial parks, hospitals, medical offices, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and warehouse distribution facilities by right. Such additions were previously available by special use permit, and they required a public hearing before the Planning Board and Zoning Board.
All developments in the EGO or PCD district will go through the Planning Board, Phillips said.
Another major change will allow residential use in the EGO district, which the PCD-B did not allow.
The EGO district will accommodate life science, industrial and medical facilities in conformance with design guidelines. Design changes will regulate buildings to be in conformance with the village center the EGO is targeted to create, along with village streetscapes, to ensure the area does not become an eyesore.
“We have to prepare for the fact that we’re going to see a lot of these commercial buildings and have to make it compatible with the growth overlay,” Phillips said.
He gave a history of the changes, saying the EGO district was adopted in 2015. The area was long described as one of the finest stretches of land in the state for development at the time by the University of Rhode Island.
Over the years, zoning changed and in 1998, the town adopted the PCD district for primarily office use.
“We had a lot of success in developing the district,” Phillips said, citing Fidelity Investments as an example.
Since the development of Fidelity and later Dow Chemical, which is now Rubius Therapeutics, development has been stagnant in the area over the years.
“Since then, going up until 2014, there was a concerted effort looking to coming up with a more flexible district with a wider variety of uses,” Phillips said.
In addition, Phillips said the Planning Board has created the next steps for achieving more low-to-moderate-income housing, and he said new standards for LMI housing need to ensure that the areas have sewer or the potential to have sewer access, are near transportation routes, and meet other performing standards.
John Riendeau, of Rhode Island Commerce, said the changes were vetted by the Planning Board, and the town has experience dealing with the pharmaceutical business.
“I think the town and Town Council accepting this will put the town in a good position with these changes coming out,” Riendeau said.
Councilor David Tikoian thanked Phillips and the board for their hard work.
“The more I read it, the more impressed I am. It’s obvious the work you put into it,” Tikoian said.
