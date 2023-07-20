CUMBERLAND – The School Committee has approved new or revised policies on three key topics:
• A new policy on the administration of medical marijuana;
• A revised one on students who identify as transgender or gender nonconforming;
• And a revised one on the town’s preschool and how students are selected.
Mark Fiorillo, chairperson of the policy subcommittee, said at the July 13 school board meeting that the new transgender policy has a lot more details on what certain terms mean, and the biggest change relates to physical education classes and intramural and interscholastic sports.
The Rhode Island Interscholastic league tweaked some of its rules, he said, and the Cumberland School Department is now making changes to be in compliance.
Cumberland was previously the first in Rhode Island to adopt such a policy, he said, and there have been no real disruptions or problems with it.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman agreed, saying the district has led the way on these issues, including going to non gender-defining robes for graduation this year and not requiring gender-specific drapes or tuxedos.
Fiorillo later told The Breeze he didn’t write the new policies, but agrees with them fully. The main change in the transgender policy is that for a student to participate in sports, their current school record must identify their corresponding gender.
The question always comes up about what happens if a boy decides he wants to swim on the girls’ swim team or some other scenario, he said, but the revised policy says that to participate in a sport, the student has to actually be meeting all the requirements for changing their identity. There’s “a whole process,” he said, including going to a teacher or guidance counselor and other steps, including encouraging the student to talk to their parents. They don’t notify the parents by policy, he said, because there’s still a serious problem of parents kicking their transgender children out of the home.
A new name would go into the school’s computer system, he said, but nothing would go home unless the student wants it to.
Fiorillo said there’s nothing medical involved with this process. He emphasized that the original policy here went through a lengthy process to hear and analyze all objections.
Marijuana policy
On the new policy related to administration of medical marijuana, Fiorillo said it became necessary with the state’s decriminalization of marijuana, the Rhode Island Department of Education saying all districts need a policy, and the fact that many school nurses are concerned about potentially losing their licenses without federal protection.
This policy won’t have a significant impact on day-to-day operations in schools, he said, but it will help a certain population of students whose families have been fighting for years to use cannabis as a better treatment than many harsh medicines for conditions such as seizure disorders.
“It’s a huge help to those families,” he said.
The policy states that nurses aren’t required to administer cannabis, but the district does have to provide a place for the students to go so a parent or someone else can do so.
Outgoing Director of Special Education Rachel Santa said the general law is that school nurses may dispense cannabis under Rhode Island Department of Health regulations, but they also can’t be forced to dispense, as long as they’re holding to that practice equally with all students and saying no to everyone.
If one nurse is concerned about the impacts of administering cannabis, the whole district has to switch gears, she said. Many districts simply took the Department of Health regulation and made it their own, she said, and she’s not sure if they read it thoroughly regarding the nurse disclosure. The district can’t require dispensing of cannabis until there’s a legal reason to do so.
If a parent, designee or guardian wishes to dispense cannabis, they have the ability to do that, said Santa. It’s very clear that the dispenser can’t be the student themselves, she added, as she’s always thinking about how a rule can be manipulated. There will also be no smoking of marijuana allowed.
“We’re not going to allow students to be sparking up in the hallways, as some would be concerned about,” said Fiorillo.
He noted how the original version of the policy renamed marijuana in some sections as cannabis, and how many states are moving away from marijuana as the term in favor of the more scientific term of cannabis. That goes back to the term marijuana being used around 1900 as a “dog whistle” related to the large influx of Mexican immigrants, said Fiorillo, and it was used to vilify Mexicans by claiming it was dangerous.
“It was always called cannabis to that point,” he said, and the narrative around it led to making marijuana illegal, which it never had been.
Though Cumberland is required to follow state law with marijuana as the official term, Fiorillo urged the General Assembly to join other states in correcting the term as an “unfair slander against a group of people.”
Preschool policy
The district’s preschool policy and guidelines were heavily amended, changes that were a long time coming, said Fiorillo, who thanked Santa for the good work she did on this policy as well.
There were several items missing from the policy, according to Santa, including how to do the lottery, and this is meant to be transparent about how everything is done.
Cumberland school employees can be a part of the preschool if they’re also a Cumberland resident, and a random number generator is used to select students.
Santa said they were surprised to find that they didn’t have a policy on families who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, and the policy now states that students who qualify can get a discount based on what they qualify for on meals, but still must apply to the lottery.
Santa responded to complaints from some people saying they’ve been on a waiting list for two years for the preschool, saying they don’t keep a list from year to year but redo it each March.
Fiorillo clarified that the preschool is really for special education students who need it, and their peers are allowed in for the overall structure of the school to be good for both populations.
Santa also emphasized that the district wouldn’t have a preschool if not for the students with special needs, and this is not a public preschool, which can sometimes be confusing to people.
Fiorillo said the amending of this policy is the start of some exciting innovations for the preschool, including a new curriculum, and he’s looking forward to seeing what it will look like in another year.
He told The Breeze that the change to make preschool more affordable will encourage more families in need to apply, which is a good thing for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.