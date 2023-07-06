CENTRAL FALLS – Councilor Robert Ferri is spearheading changes to the current nuisance ordinance in Central Falls.
A key change involves making sure all departments are represented on the nuisance task force, which is comprised of fire, police, and public works representatives, among others. The chairperson would be a member of the Law Department, and the mayor as public safety director would be designated as the person to declare a nuisance at the recommendation of the task force.
Ferri said the nuisance ordinance is meant for any type of nuisance from loud music to a dilapidated building as well as absentee landlord issues.
“Unfortunately we’ve got a lot of absentee landlords, and they don’t always know what’s going on with their property,” he said.
Ferri said the task force has done great work improving quality of life in Central Falls. The group is made up of all professionals, he said, giving people the chance to correct their mistakes and working hard to benefit the city.
“The ordinance has been good over the years,” Ferri said. He said it is a fair ordinance that helps public safety while benefiting the community. Under its current operation, for example, the Department of Public Works can make a call that a dwelling should come to the task force for recommendations to be made to correct the nuisance.
The current ordinance has been in effect for six years without changing the meaning of the word “nuisance,” which Ferri says involves a litany of definitions that fall under an umbrella.
When an issue is brought up to the task force as a nuisance, Ferri says there is an appeals process along with recommendations for how to correct the issue. “It’s a ‘win-win’ for city residents and homeowners,” Ferri said.
Another ordinance Ferri is proposing some minor amendments to is on tax stabilization agreements.
“It’s an economic expansion incentive program, which varies from the size of a business to the number of jobs created by a business,” he said.
The program is open to the renovation, expansion, or new construction of commercial and industrial facilities as well as apartments, condominium, and hotels, and business tangible property.
Eligible property owners must apply for the program through the Planning Department, which determines if the property owner is willing to be located in the city, to expand facilities with an increase in employment or to retain the facility in the city, to replace, reconstruct, expand, retain, or remodel existing buildings and facilities, and to renovate, expand, or construct housing.
