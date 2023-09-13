CENTRAL FALLS – The City Council on Monday narrowly rejected ballot questions to shrink the council’s membership from seven to five or give the mayor authority to hire a police chief and fire chief.
Questions 4 and 5 were eliminated from the Nov. 7 ballot.
Proposed changes related to enacting nondiscrimination and equity, diversity in police and fire, and modernizing election laws were all passed for the ballot.
Officials discussed at length whether voters should approve changes to the charter calling for five council members instead of the seven current ones, with the two at-large positions eliminated.
Resident Tia Ristaino-Siegel, who ran for mayor back in 2020, said the change to seven council members was made 10 years ago, and it’s better to have seven council members to adequately serve the community.
Ristaino-Siegel said she loves the diversity that comes with a seven-member council. She said the council should consider when the item would go into effect, and perhaps the change could go on the ballot next year.
Resident Angelo Marin said he values a transparent government and that representation matters in making sure every resident is heard. He expressed concern for the lack of a reason for the change from seven to five council members, and said a smaller council could lead to a lack of sound decisions. He said transparency should be prioritized and time allowed for input.
Council President Robert Ferri, Ward 2 representative, said the public should get a fair chance to decide on changes, but faced opposition mainly from Ward 4 Councilor Franklin Solano, who said while he agreed there should be five council members instead of seven, more time is needed for public engagement before including the question on the ballot.
Charter Review Commission members Miguel Garcia, Patricia Martinez and Hugo Figueroa discussed their process for analyzing the charter as well as their reasoning for proposing the amendment.
“After analyzing every single town in Rhode Island, most of the cities have five council members,” said Garcia.
“Running for City Council at-large is different than running for council, which is very expensive. Having five council members is enough to represent the city.”
Ferri commended commissioners for putting a lot of time into reviewing the charter, saying it wasn’t easy work.
Director of Human Resources Ana Urena said there was an increase in public engagement about the changes, with residents being notified of the beginning of the process through the media and being invited to public hearings to discuss changes as well as the updates made to the charter review website with all meeting dates. Urena mentioned how a survey was added to the website for residents to make suggestions on the review process.
Solano interjected and said he doesn’t think it’s the best year to put the question on the ballot due to low engagement in a special election.
“Only 620 people came out for the special election,” Solano said of the primary. “I want to see more people participate and while I really appreciate what you’ve been doing, at this time I don’t think it’s appropriate to include on the ballot.”
The meeting turned contentious when Solano loudly alleged that Councilor Kevin Kazarian had arranged for someone to listen in on a phone call between Solano and two council members without Solano’s knowledge to hear him admit that he was against the charter rule changes.
Kazarian said that wasn’t true.
“I have proof of the call,” Solano said.
Ristaino-Siegel was among councilors suggesting for questions to be included on the ballot next year, but Ferri said that doing so would delay changes taking effect.
“If we wait until 2024, it won’t go into effect until 2027,” he said. That would mean that at-large members would still be part of the council until 2027.
At-Large Councilor Tatiana Baena made a motion to approve proposed changes to the charter, but to remove questions 4 and 5 from the ballot this November.
Ward 1 Councilor Meaghan Levasseur seconded the motion by Baena, and the vote of 4-3, with Solano and At-Large Councilor Laurilim Rosado Martinez joining the other two, was made to exclude the questions from the ballot.
Mayor Maria Rivera commented on the council’s decision to include other questions on the ballot.
“I’m thrilled to see key recommendations from our resident-led Charter Review Council supported by our City Council and officially moving onto the ballot for voters this November. The three ballot questions reflect pillars of Central Falls – the Diversity Capital – from efforts to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion, to changes that intentionally support our diverse local workforce, to amending antiquated election laws. I want to thank our residents that engaged in this important process, and I encourage our voters to vote yes to Questions 1, 2 and 3 on Nov. 7 to keep Central Falls moving forward.”
