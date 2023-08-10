SMITHFIELD – After the failed Bay Crane tax stabilization agreement caused changes to the tax rate days before bills were sent out, new proposed changes to the governing ordinance would mandate that applications are sent in by Jan. 31.
On Tuesday, the Town Council unanimously agreed to schedule a public hearing on Sept. 17 to discuss potential changes to the tax stabilization agreement ordinance.
Councilor Michael Iannotti said the changes are a result of a meeting on July 11 where the council voted to approve an agreement with Bay Crane with the tax savings already included in the 2023-2024 budget.
The changes will ensure that any applications for a tax stabilization agreement are sent in by Jan. 31 if it would apply to the tax year that follows on July 1. In addition, Iannotti said, the tax assessor may go out and take inventory of any property subject to town taxes. It would allow the assessor to use their discretion in hiring an appraiser at the applicant’s expense, if necessary.
Lastly, changes in the ordinance would require a positive recommendation from the Budget and Financial Review Board in writing before a vote is taken.
The budget board did not send in a recommendation to the council before the July meeting. Ultimately, Bay Crane representatives opted to not enter the agreement, stating that its original assessment of the company’s assets was incorrect.
Initially, Bay Crane reported purchasing more than $24 million in equipment to be stored in the town and wished to enter a tax agreement to lessen the impact of taxes on those items in the first year, though tax payments would increase substantially over the next four years. By the fifth year, Bay Crane would have paid $3.1 million in taxes, which is $250,000 more than without the agreement.
A tax stabilization agreement guarantees a certain amount of taxes for a fixed amount of time for the town, keeping a company in town.
The council approved Bay Crane’s agreement on July 11 despite concerns about the process, and residents criticized the treaty for already being calculated into the town’s tax rate.
“We saw how agreements, if not done in a timely fashion, can interfere with the entire budget process,” Iannotti said.
The week following council approval, Bay Crane backed out of the agreement, causing last-minute adjustments to the tax rate days before bills were mailed to residents and business owners.
The tax rate decreased by 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed residential property value and 10 cents per $1,000 of commercial property. Tax rates for the 2023-2024 tax year are $13.71 per $1,000 of assessed value for residential property, and $19.20 per $1,000 for commercial property.
Tangible personal property rates remain unchanged.
Later Tuesday evening, the council voted against accepting a reduced rental fee for use of the cell tower behind the Greenville Fire Station from $2,070 per month to $1,702 per month with a 10 percent escalator every five years.
Chief Robert Seltzer said Verizon is looking to cut costs as most of the public safety users are switching to the AT&T network, and are losing thousands of customers. Seltzer attempted to negotiate a higher rental rate, but the phone company refused.
Iannotti said the company brought in revenue of $136.8 billion in 2022 and a net income of more than $21 billion in 2022. He said given that amount of money, the rent reduction was “an outrage” and he would not vote for it.
“We feel really sorry for Verizon because they need to cut costs, how about people struggling to pay for their cell phones? Nobody cares about them, do they,” Iannotti said.
Iannotti suggested that Verizon pay an inflation rate on the previous $2,070, with an increase of 10 percent.
