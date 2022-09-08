LINCOLN – Lincoln’s favorite alpaca farm will be representing Rhode Island at the upcoming Eastern States Exposition, or the “Big E,” a massive multi-state fair in western Massachusetts this fall.
It’s a dream come true for farm owner Emily Bonci, whose young family (including the alpaca Judy and her daughters Mary Jane and Olive) moved to their home off the Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln in 2018. Thus, “Chaos Farm” was born.
Around 2019, Bonci started “dabbling” with a Fall River mill that turns alpaca fiber into various products made from the Chaos Farm herd. Since then, Bonci said the farm business has grown “bigger than I could have imagined” thanks to an outpouring of support from loyal customers.
The herd has also doubled in size.
The growth started with a female named Sassy, who belonged to Bonci’s mentor at Plain View Farm in Hubbardston, Mass. Her husband Tim fell in love with the baby alpaca, so Emily purchased Sassy as a Christmas gift.
There’s one major difference between Sassy and the original trio at Chaos: she’s a show-quality pedigree alpaca who can trace her ancestry back longer than most humans.
“She’d just won at the Big E; first place in the raw fleece and halter/handling competitions,” Bonci said. Sassy opened up a new world for Chaos Farm: show alpacas.
Show alpacas have to go in pairs, so Bonci ended up adopting Sassy’s 14-year-old mother, Dawn. Dawn might be aging out of the show world, but Bonci said she has a heart of gold and is one of the best in the herd when interacting with humans.
“Being older, her personality is happy and easy-going. She loves kids, she doesn’t kick or spit,” she said.
They rounded out the herd with one more addition, a white alpaca named Celia, or Cece. Bonci has learned how to kettle dye fiber, and said Cece’s coat is perfect for that.
In a few weeks, Bonci is preparing to show the “gal pals” at the Big E for the first time. The Big E is the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard and the fifth-largest fair in the U.S.
“For me, this is such a big sense of achievement,” she said. “People come from not only New England, but all over the country – it’s a big deal for agriculture.”
Chaos Farm will be participating in the camelid category, which includes alpacas and llamas.
There are in-person competitions, where judges consider the animals’ physical attributes, behavior and their relationship with their handler. Then, there are table competitions, where people like Bonci will submit prime-cut fiber (taken from the alpaca’s back and belly) to be judged on a number of characteristics.
Fleeces are judged based on the fineness and handle, uniformity, style, luster/brightness, lack of guard hair, lack of contamination/damage/impurities and weight.
For now, Bonci’s only entering the fleece category. In the future – possibly next year – she’s hoping to compete in-person. Her 9-year-old daughter Hadleigh is learning the ropes from mom, and could also be a future competitor.
“We really found our jam,” Bonci said. “Most days, it’s chaos … but this community has been fantastic to us.”
Growing into a full-blown, registered alpaca farm has been a treat, Bonci said. And it all started with a couple of alpacas and “a crazy blue-haired lady slinging socks.”
The camelid competition will close-out this year’s Big E, which runs from Sept. 16- Oct. 2 in West Springfield, Mass. You can keep up with the chaos by following Chaos Farm on Facebook.
