LINCOLN – Lincoln’s favorite alpaca farm will be representing Rhode Island at the upcoming Eastern States Exposition, or the “Big E,” a massive multi-state fair in western Massachusetts this fall.

It’s a dream come true for farm owner Emily Bonci, whose young family (including the alpaca Judy and her daughters Mary Jane and Olive) moved to their home off the Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln in 2018. Thus, “Chaos Farm” was born.

