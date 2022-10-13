LINCOLN –Weeks after she dropped a trash bag filled with alpaca fiber off at the Big E, Emily Bonci learned that her fiber is blue ribbon worthy.
The Boncis, who run Chaos Farm off Old Louisquisset Pike, recently expanded their family with three new alpacas, doubling their herd. The original trio – Judy and her daughters MaryJane and Olive – have been joined by Sassafras, or Sassy, her mother Dawn and a white alpaca named Celia, or CeCe.
Emily decided to show her fiber at the Big E (formerly the Eastern States Exposition) in West Springfield, Mass. this year. In September, she packed the car with bags of alpaca fiber and headed to the fair to enter the competition, submitting prime-cut fiber (taken from the alpaca’s back and belly) to be judged on a number of characteristics.
When she headed back to the fairgrounds with her family on Sunday, Bonci was overjoyed to learn her alpaca “gal pals” were award-winners. Sassy took home first place in the fawn category for her fiber, while Cece placed second in the white fleece category.
“This means Chaos Farm indeed offers their customers the ability to meet, greet and wear some of the finest registered alpaca fleece within the six states of New England,” said Bonci, calling it a “monumental achievement” for her family, farm and community.
“I’m proud that I took a piece of my farm and went home and showed ‘em what I was doing out here in little Rhody,” said Bonci. Representing Lincoln – and bringing a dose of Chaos to the Big E – was a dream come true, she told The Breeze.
“I’m happiest for our fans and supporters. Ribbons don’t mean much – it’s who stands smiling and clapping behind them, even if they with 5th or 8th place – that means the most,” she said. “I called my near 88-year-old grandmother first.”
As a stay-at-home farm mom, she said she’s proud of the sacrifices made to grow her small business, the lessons learned and friends made along the way. Emily shared the moment with her husband and their children Hadleigh, 9, and Lance, 4.
