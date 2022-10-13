Bonci

Emily Bonci of Lincoln’s Chaos Farm holds the blue ribbon she earned for her alpaca fiber at the Big E on Sunday.

LINCOLN –Weeks after she dropped a trash bag filled with alpaca fiber off at the Big E, Emily Bonci learned that her fiber is blue ribbon worthy.

The Boncis, who run Chaos Farm off Old Louisquisset Pike, recently expanded their family with three new alpacas, doubling their herd. The original trio – Judy and her daughters MaryJane and Olive – have been joined by Sassafras, or Sassy, her mother Dawn and a white alpaca named Celia, or CeCe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.