CUMBERLAND – One intersection in town, Chapel Four Corners, has more than double the number of crashes of any other in town, but a state official says crashes have tailed off here from what they used to be.
According to police data provided in response to a Breeze request, the two sides of the unusually configured intersection have accounted for 60 crashes over the past two years, or 42 percent of the 142 crashes that have happened at the worst five intersections in town.
The CPD’s data shows the intersection as two separate intersections, and even divided that way, Chapel comes in first and second for most crashes of any intersections in Cumberland.
Here are the top five intersections for crashes over the past two years, according to Police Chief Matthew Benson:
• Diamond Hill Road/Angell Road (Chapel Four Corners) – 31 crashes
• Diamond Hill Road/Bear Hill Road (Chapel Four Corners) – 29 crashes
• Diamond Hill Road/Nate Whipple Highway – 29 crashes
• Mendon Road/Route 99 – 28 crashes
• Mendon Road/Route 295 – 25 crashes
Asked to clarify that Diamond Hill/Angell and Diamond Hill/Bear Hill are the same intersection, Benson said yes, but they’re identified as separate.
When Rhode Island Department of Transportation officials were originally planning the Chapel Four Corners/Diamond Hill roundabouts project, the idea was for a dramatic realignment at Chapel and the intersection of these two state roads and a local road, with a portion of the Four Corners Community Chapel property taken. But RIDOT ultimately decided to take only a small amount of square footage from nearby properties to do a slight realignment of the intersection.
It was severe crash data and a desire to improve traffic flow that originally led to the decision to install the roundabouts and reconfigure the nearby intersection of Diamond Hill Road, Angell Road and Bear Hill Road, and though crashes in the roundabouts have increased from what they once were, officials have maintained all along that the severity of the crashes is less because drivers are traveling at lower speeds than they were previously.
Charles St. Martin, spokesperson for RIDOT, said crashes at the intersection have actually not increased from what they were previously.
“The number of crashes at the intersection in the past two years are slightly below the number of crashes in the two years before the reconstruction,” he said. “The crashes have been of low severity, and most of them reported as no-injury crashes.”
The changes made at the intersection are improving traffic flow on Diamond Hill Road, which has more green time now that Bear Hill Road and Angell Road are aligned. The project also included a number of pedestrian improvements, making it safer for people crossing the street there.
“We will continue to monitor the intersection, but at this time no changes are planned,” he said.
Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson offered some insight on how local police analyze crash data at various intersections. Benson was asked about a late-June crash observed at the intersection of High Street and Blackstone Street near Fire Station 1 and High Street Field and whether any changes are warranted at the intersection that seemingly has some visibility issues.
Benson said he had Police Capt. Christopher Iozzi run some data and he found that in the five years since June of 2018, police have responded to 11 crashes at that intersection, and the one The Breeze viewed last month was the first there of this year.
“We compared this to other High Street intersections that do not have a traffic signal. High Street at Hines Road has had six accidents over the past five years, and High Street at Highland Avenue has seen seven.
“Although we do not have traffic counting data for these side roads, we can confidently say that Blackstone Street handles a considerably higher volume of traffic than either Hines Road or Highland Avenue,” he said.
Blackstone Street at that intersection also has at least 450 feet of view in either direction, he said.
“When at the intersection on Blackstone Street looking south for northbound High Street traffic, there are some visual obstructions (crosswalk sign and telephone poles), however, this is easily overcome by proper vehicle placement,” he said. “Also, the posted speed limit is 30 mph, which, in theory, should allow for around 10 seconds in either direction to view oncoming High Street traffic traveling the posted speed limit.”
Due to these facts, he said, they have not reached out to RIDOT on increasing visibility or adding a traffic signal at the intersection, as he’s not sure two crashes per year at a highly used intersection supports the need for changes.
Put the phone down. Problem solved!
