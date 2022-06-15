PAWTUCKET – School Committee member Gerard Charbonneau announces his campaign for re-election, thanking residents for their investments in city schools.
“The residents of this great city have stepped up for our children in a big way,” he said. “Because of their commitment to education, we are well into the seemingly impossible task of rebuilding each and every school in the city. I have served as chairman of both the full School Committee and facilities subcommittee for seven of my eight years in office. I ask the voters to review my record, Potter-Burns, Nathanael Greene, Henry Winters, and the soon-to-be new build at Baldwin.”
He said he has always recognized taxpayers’ support of schools and have protected that trust with tough building contracts.
“These taxpayer safeguards ensure our projects are on time and on budget,” he said. “Above all, they ensure the taxpayer is protected before we even break ground.
Charbonneau said both of his children attend Pawtucket public schools, and his decisions reflect both a business and parent perspective.
“I will always stand up for the children in this city. It’s always been about providing safety, stability, and opportunities for our students, and families. It was never about giving in to political pressures and rhetoric from anyone. I need your help to continue the transformative rebuilding of our schools. I ask for your vote.”
