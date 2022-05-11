NORTH PROVIDENCE – After a pandemic hiatus, the town’s charity basketball game returns this Thursday, May 12, with local police vs. teachers.
Members of the North Providence Fraternal Order of Police #13 and North Providence Federation of Teachers 920 will compete in the game planned to benefit local charities, including MOMS of Marieville, a senior community scholarship, and giving back to youth sports.
The game will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Providence High School, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Everyone is invited to this free event.
Donations are welcome.
There will be raffle items, food and drinks, DJ Sal, and the popular $10,000 prize for the person who hits a half-court shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.