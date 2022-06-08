NORTH PROVIDENCE – Alicia Charpentier, a longtime North Providence High School science teacher, has been named the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
School officials made the announcement during a recent North Providence School Committee meeting. Charpentier said she was shocked by the announcement.
She’s not one to jump into the spotlight, she said, but the chance to represent the district with this award is “a huge honor” and she said she’s very appreciative for the opportunity.
Charpentier, who grew up in Coventry, said she’s always enjoyed being around children, especially seeing the figurative light bulb go off when they grasp a new concept.
“Even with my kids at home, I’ll tell them a random piece of information and watch them connect it to real life. I love seeing that. I’ve loved that since I was little,” she said.
Science has also been a lifelong love of Charpentier’s, and she said she was especially influenced by a physics teacher she had as a senior in high school.
She earned a degree in biology from the University of Rhode Island and worked a few non-teaching jobs before she earned her teaching certification, and eventually a master’s degree from Providence College.
Charpentier has been teaching in North Providence for 16 years, starting as a student teacher at NPHS. She served as a long-term substitute for two years, and was offered a permanent position in the science department.
She described her approach to teaching as “very hands on,” adding that she’s very focused on fostering relationships with her students.
“I try to build on that first,” she said. “If you have really good relationships with the kids, the learning part comes a bit easier.”
Her classroom is something like a “little family,” she said.
She has participated in one-on-one coaching before and after school and served on the school improvement team, as co-advisor of the NPHS Science Olympiad, and as an advis3r for the National Honor Society.
As Teacher of the Year, Charpentier said she’s looking forward to learning from other local educators about what’s working in their classrooms. She’s also interested in learning how other districts are promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
