LINCOLN – On Saturday September 30, the Friends of Heartside will bring the magic back to Lincoln with the BeWitched and BeDazzled Fall Festival.
The first BeWitched and BeDazzled event took place in October of 2022 to celebrate the filming of Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 at Chase Farm.
Despite being the first of its kind, Kathy Hartley, president of Friends of Hearthside, said last year’s BeWitched and BeDazzled festival generated massive amounts of interest from Halloween lovers across New England.
“Last year, we capped attendance at 4,000, and tickets completely sold out,” said Hartley.
Leading up to the 2022 event, around 7,000 people had expressed interest in attending the festival via Facebook, so this year, the Friends of Hearthside will be making 6,000 tickets available.
Tickets for this year’s BeWitched and BeDazzled will go on sale around the end of August, and each ticket will cost $13. Everything with the exception of vendors, food and drinks are included in the price of a ticket.
All tickets must be purchased in advance, and proceeds will go back into the Great Road Heritage Campus.
Hartley described BeWitched and BeDazzled as a “unique, one-of-a-kind” festival for the whole family that features “all of the things that make fall magical.”
Some of these magical offerings include psychics, hayrides, a marionette show, a mermaid performance, a short play detailing the Salem Witch Trials, 17th century craft demonstrations, storytelling, a wand making station, historical panels, facepainting and more.
Hartley told The Breeze that the 2023 Bewitched and BeDazzled will be even bigger and better than last year’s, and that there will be new activities, hand-on games, and more entertainment.
There will also be a sensory-safe zone, for those with sensory sensitivities.
Additionally, Around 75 vendors will be in attendance, selling everything from art and jewelry to potions and other mystical accessories and necessities.
Hartley also said that this year, there will be some vendors selling items unrelated to spooky season, so attendees can look forward to purchasing general home goods or perhaps get a head start on shopping for Christmas gifts.
“There’s truly something special for everyone,” Hartley said.
The magical festival is a rain or shine event, and even though stormy skies threatened last year’s festivities, a little bit of rain in the morning didn’t put a damper on a good time.
“Everyone was so happy,” Hartley recalled. “Everyone had a smile on their face all day long. It was remarkable; it was like everybody was just so glad to be there, the weather wasn’t even a factor.”
As a result of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed at Chase Farm and the BeWitched and BeDazzled festival, Harltey said many people have discovered Lincoln and the Great Road Heritage Campus.
“As we know, there’s so much history here. Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed here is now also a part of that history, and no one can take that away from us,” she said.
While most of the pieces are in place, planning for the festival is still ongoing. Hartley said the event could still use sponsors, advertisers and volunteers.
“We probably will need over or around 125 volunteers to help out,” said Hartley. Volunteer shifts will be around four hours long, so those volunteering can still enjoy the festival.
“We’re so excited for the festival this year, and we’re hoping to make it an annual event,” Hartley said.
“It’s not only an extremely fun day, but it brings the community together and helps to celebrate and preserve all of the magnificent history associated with the Great Road Heritage Campus.”
The 2023 BeWitched and BeDazzled Magical Fall Festival will be held Saturday September 30, 2023 from 10 am — 4:30 pm at Chase Farm in Lincoln. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information on the BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival or on the Great Road Heritage Campus, visit greatroadheritagecampus.org.
