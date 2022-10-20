SCITUATE – Three years into a five-year contract with Providence Water Supply, Charlie Chase of Rhode Island Maple Syrup says he is replacing the old sugar maple tapping lines along the reservoir with new lines with drains before the winter tapping season.
Chase, who has been making maple syrup for more than 40 years, said the PWS contract was “life-changing” and “life-saving” for him.
One particularly nice quality about maple trees on PWS property is their large size, he said. Maple trees do not typically grow in Rhode Island without being planted, he noted. Along old Scituate town roads purchased by the PWS to make way for the reservoir are large maple trees that historically grew in the front yards of residents’ homes. When the homes were razed for the reservoir, the trees remained.
Chase said while those mother trees, which can live around 300 years, are growing old and dying, their seedlings are more than large enough now, many at around 40 years old, to be tapped.
Chase is now removing the tapping lines to allow for logging operations and replacing them with lines with drainage upgrades including a new, high-technology pump that uses less electricity and prevents sap from moving backward in the line. The new lines and pumps will double the production of maple sap from the trees and require fewer trees to be tapped.
Drains will prevent sap from being stuck in lines, eliminating bacteria buildup, Chase said. He said the original lines were installed by linemen from Vermont, who are not used to the flat landscape of Rhode Island, and many of the lines had too much slack.
Chase said he is planning to have lines attached to more than 2,000 trees on reservoir property near the horseshoe damn in North Scituate. He taps trees in three locations in the area and syrup is pumped into a 1,000-gallon storage container nearby. On good days, the storage container can be filled in a day, but other times, it can take a few days.
Blue lines stretched from one shore to the other across from the horseshoe damn are now gone, leaving only guiding lines where they once hung. Chase said it will take him every day until January to install new lines.
After the lines are installed, Chase will drill and tap the trees, and begin pulling sap. Sap runs from trees on days that are warmer than 40 degrees during the day and lower than 20 degrees at night.
Chase took over the maple-tapping contract from Bill Taber, and it has changed his life. He said that though lines have only hung here for 10 years, the technology is already antiquated.
Before his undisclosed contract with PWS, Chase said he would go door to door asking permission to tap trees with buckets in exchange for a bottle of maple syrup. Between knocking on doors, tapping trees and collecting sap, some of the hundreds of homes were missed.
“I’d go to a house and they’d say you forgot to give us syrup. So I began trading the syrup first and then I’d return and someone would say you brought the syrup but never tapped the tree,” he said.
He said he began making maple syrup as a “4H project that got out of hand,” to occupy his time between January and April after selling Christmas trees with his father. Forty years later, Chase owns Rhode Island Maple Syrup, a maple syrup wholesaler based in Coventry, and sells syrup to more than 65 businesses in the state.
The amount of sap collected each year varies, Chase said, as the sap-collecting season continues to shrink as spring becomes shorter and shorter.
“We start tapping on Valentine’s Day. That’s how we started. But then the season would run six weeks. Now we start tapping sooner and from Valentine’s Day, we may only get three weeks to make a year’s supply of syrup,” he said.
Using his evaporation system, one that snakes over a pellet-fueled flame to steam the water out of the sap, 40 gallons of sap make one gallon of syrup. Supply chain issues caused more than a year’s delay on a reverse osmosis system that will reduce waste to make 10 gallons of sap create one gallon of syrup.
After his five-year contract ends, Chase said he will accept the option to renew for another 20 years. He said he is also making waist-tall pick-your-own strawberries for next summer at his farm in Coventry to allow disabled people and seniors to pick berries.
As for syrup itself, Chase said he is a fan of dark-grade syrup. He said the higher the sugar content, the darker the syrup. The light syrup has a delicate taste, an amber syrup is in the middle, and dark syrups are robust. He said his favorite maple dishes include fried dough with maple cream for dunking, maple candies, and maple cotton candy.
For now, Charlie’s Sugar House is closed to visitors due to being a wholesale facility, though Chase said he hopes to one day open a sugar shack to the public for tours.
Visit www.rimaplesyrup.com for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.