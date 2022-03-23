NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library has announced the following upcoming programs.
Gold and Silver: Two Visits to Japan: The library presents the story of two visits to Japan, one by Don Mellor, a veteran who served there in World War II, and the other his son Tom Mellor, a 1972 Silver Medalist Olympian in Sapporo. His team’s story was told in the book “Striking Silver: The Untold Story of America’s Forgotten Hockey Team” by Tom Caraccioli and Jerry Caraccioli. Tom Mellor was recently inducted into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022, the same week his father, Don, turned 101!
• The Voices of Italy with Alfred R. Crudale: On Tuesday, March 29, from 5 to 6 p.m., join the library in welcoming Alfred Crudale, author and URI professor, for a presentation on his latest book “The Voices of Italy: Italian Language Newspaper and Radio Programs in Rhode Island.” He will read from his book and answer questions from the audience. Copies will be available for purchase and can be signed by the author.
• North Providence Library Rooster Games: On Friday, May 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and open to all young people in grades 3-5 who have read at least three books from the RICBA list. Enjoy activities and trivia based on the Rhode Island Children’s Book Award books for 2022.
• Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Come for an interactive movie night on Thursday, March 31, at 5 p.m. Join in as muggles to watch Harry Potter in a new way that will bring the movie to life. All ages are welcome, costumes encouraged, registration required.
The library is introducing Gadgets “N” Gear, unique items that may be borrowed by patrons. New items include cake pans, a label maker, record player, cassette converter, portable DVD player and a blood pressure monitor. For more information or to check out any of these items, see the reference department.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, visit www.nprovlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.