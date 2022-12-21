NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ann Argenti would gather her entire family in her basement on Christmas Eve for the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, preparing the entire meal by herself. On the Sunday after, she would host the whole family again, this time for a three-course lasagna dinner, said her granddaughter, Danielle Sparadeo, completing that holiday routine until she was 83 years old.
“Making sure her family was fed was always her first priority as it should be, even when she wasn’t able to physically stand for longer than 30 minutes,” Sparadeo said.
Five years ago, two years before Argenti’s death, Sparadeo had a vision to hold a fundraiser in her grandmother’s name, but wasn’t sure exactly what to do. After recently purchasing Argenti’s former home at 4 Vineland Ave. in North Providence, she decided to decorate it with 6,000 lights and various blow-up decorations, combining that effort with a donation box at the end of her family’s driveway to collect food items in honor of what her grandmother did so well: feed others.
“With everything going on in the world right now, I realized that holding a Christmas food bank would benefit so many people this holiday season,” said Sparadeo, who does the decorations herself as her children oversee the work.
Donations received are being brought, in her grandmother’s name, to the Tri-Town Food Pantry on Emmanuel Street and the freestanding food pantry at the old public safety complex, 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., which Sparadeo said is often bare or only has slim pickings left due to how many people benefit from it.
“I’d really like to fill that up,” she said.
She said she chose the former fire station spot to bring donations to in part because her grandfather and uncles were volunteer firefighters in town in the 1940s. Argenti’s husband, Sparadeo’s grandfather Thomas, died in 2009.
Sparadeo said she went by the food shelves at the safety complex over the summer and found only basic items such as rice and pasta sauce that didn’t go well together.
The first day of the food drive in her driveway she said they received four large baskets of food, plus donations of toys.
She said she hopes to double the effort or greater next year, both in terms of decorations and donations.
“It’s really like a rough draft,” she said of this year’s launch, but one she’s so happy to see have such a positive reception from the community.
