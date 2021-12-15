As a team here at The Valley Breeze, we’re always looking for ways to help increase community pride and connect you with the people living and doing wonderful things in your community, both of which contribute to our goal of making our communities stronger by telling their stories.
Our inaugural All-Scholastic Sports Awards section, found inside today’s editions, is in keeping with those missions, recognizing our younger residents who are already doing big things in the classroom and in the sports arenas.
Sports Editor Eric Benevides does a great job capturing not only these students’ achievements in sport, but in academics, hopefully introducing you to some of your community’s most accomplished young residents for the first time.
Our staff plans to produce three of these editions per year, with each sports season represented. If the Breeze All-Scholastic Sports Awards offer a source of motivation for young people to reach higher, our goal has been achieved. In future editions, we’ll likely be adding a community service aspect to these awards as well.
As always, thank you for reading The Valley Breeze and supporting the advertisers who make it possible each week.
-Ethan Shorey
Valley Breeze Editor
