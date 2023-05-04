CUMBERLAND – Officer Joseph Parenteau is Cumberland’s newly promoted traffic officer, saying it’s a job he’s always been interested in and is well prepared for.
The town has been without a traffic officer for more than a year after Officer Stephen Bannister departed, and now Parenteau will look to make the job his own.
Parenteau will reach three years with the department in December, saying he’s never minded traffic stops and always enjoyed the traffic-calming process, making more stops than most officers and seeing himself as a good fit for the position.
“I’m looking forward to the job,” he said.
Cumberland is a community where everyone is pretty passionate about their roadways and overall traffic safety, he said. This isn’t a high-crime area, he said, but he wanted to do something impactful and make his mark by helping the department and town, being the voice for residents to take complaints seriously.
Parenteau says he has his own style, and he and Chief Matthew Benson are evaluating the entire traffic-calming program to see what should or should not be kept, changed, or added for an improved approach.
He said his top point of emphasis is to do the right homework on every complaint, saying he wants to make sure there’s consistency, continuity, and that accountability is there to make sure everything is treated properly and the right processes are being followed.
At times, he said, the process has been “a little loose,” with an officer going out on one day, not seeing anything concerning, and “everyone feels comfortable with the results.” He said he wants to have data for everything to prove one way or another whether a complaint is founded and whether speed bumps, stop signs, or other calming measures should be implemented. Every concern should be responded to with equal urgency, he said.
“I can’t predict everything that’s going to happen, but there will be some type of structure,” he said.
Proper homework isn’t a foreign concept to Parenteau, age 40, as he was a school teacher for six years before entering the medical field in a hospital and later becoming a police officer.
The fact that he’s a Cumberland resident himself is another reason why he’s passionate about traffic safety, he said. His children are here, and his son is now driving on these roads as well, giving him a vested interest.
Technology can be a great friend to a department that is short on personnel for enforcement, said Parenteau. There aren’t 15 officers to put on the road, he said, which is why data collection and targeted enforcement are important. The department recently ordered another radar box, he said, and boxes will be consistently in use.
“It doesn’t do us any good to have them sitting in the closet,” he said, and the boxes serve as great tools instead of having an officer tied up for hours on a post to establish a starting point for each process. If someone calls and says they haven’t heard from police for a month on an issue, he’ll be able to look into where the process stands and tell them that it’s still being evaluated and their concern isn’t falling on deaf ears.
But a RIPTIDE grant could fund officers to sit for four hours for directed patrols, he said.
The Breeze reported in December that the Traffic Management Group, formed in concert with the town’s traffic management program that had been streamlined from 14 steps to 10 steps a year earlier, hadn’t met since last April, when speed humps on Reservoir Road were discussed and later implemented. Physical changes to calm speeding, once a regular priority, had mostly stalled.
Asked about the Town Council-approved management program and the three-member group previously overseeing it, Parenteau said there will be some re-evaluating, restructuring and streamlining to figure out if this is the best document and method for traffic enforcement going forward, or if adjustments need to be made for a new management plan.
The Town Council first passed the traffic-calming policy in the spring of 2020, and it was refined at Councilor Tim Magill’s initiative to reduce steps and make it less complicated in late 2021.
The town had conducted traffic studies on 16 or so roadways under the program, making a number of changes, including the speed humps on Reservoir Road and stop signs on Hines Road, among others.
Cumberland has more than 800 streets and many unique features to be analyzed, including congested areas in places such as Valley Falls. Very narrow and very wide roads are plentiful, said Parenteau. As one “floats north,” they’ll come across Pine Swamp Road, which is “almost like a mini highway.”
A limited number of officers can’t be everywhere at one time, he said, and having someone working this job full-time Monday through Friday will ensure that projects don’t fall by the wayside.
He said he plans to make this effort his own and develop it as he goes, saying he’s thankful for the leeway and freedom he’s been given in doing so. He said he’s learned a lot already in almost a month on the new job, but has a lot of learning to do.
Parenteau is the department’s representative on the court side, attending the R.I. Traffic Tribunal to represent the town on tickets and being in charge of the arraignment process, tasks he said were completely unfamiliar to him before. Whenever a ticket is given, the person who receives it is given an arraignment date.
He said he plans to be “the eyes and ears” of the people to see if there are steps the department can take.
Chief Benson told The Breeze that different situations dictate a larger portion of the department’s response to traffic matters, so getting Parenteau up to speed on identified areas of concern as he gets acclimated is priority one.
Parenteau has spent some time evaluating conditions in certain neighborhoods, he said, and the chief is also in the process of reviewing the current traffic-calming policy for “a couple tweaks that I would like to address” over the coming months.
