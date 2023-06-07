A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
PAWTUCKET – The circumstances that led up to the City Council and School Committee being at odds over this year’s budget were avoidable, says School Committee Chairperson Jim Chellel, but he respects everyone’s right to take the stances that they did.
Chellel said he wanted the deal being offered by the city, which would have sought $1 million in money toward debt service from the schools over two years in exchange for $500,000 per year in annual funding going forward, but the rest of the committee, including some longstanding members, did not.
“I appreciate and respect the decision the committee as a whole made,” he said.
This proposed deal had been on the table several times, and the committee had already made some give-backs, he said.
“They took an action of inaction, and I respect their action,” he said of the lack of support for school board member Jen Carney’s motion to accept the proposal from the city.
Chellel said he was disappointed that the City Council ended up voting to cut the $500,000 in “maintenance of effort” funding that they would have been obligated to going forward because of the decision the committee made.
“That maintenance of effort is everything,” he said.
City Council President Terry Mercer clarified his comments that were quoted in a Breeze story last week about the budget deliberations with the schools. Though his words were critical of school officials, he said his comment about not just having a “take, take, take” approach with taxpayers instead of reimagining how things should be done was about the city as a whole, not about the schools just taking.
Chellel said he understood what Mercer was saying about not always going back to taxpayers without coming up with creative alternatives, and the school officials have continued to take a collaborative approach to finding solutions.
