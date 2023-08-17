SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Jeannette Chenevert turned 100 on Aug. 6 and celebrated her newly minted centenarian status on Aug. 9 at the Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community surrounded by friends and family.
Originally from Woonsocket, Chenevert said she remembers going fishing for snapping turtles with her father during the Great Depression. Her only child, Dave, recalled his mother often saying she enjoyed eating turtle soup.
Dave said his mom is quieter since her husband, Omer, died at age 93 in 2016.
“She’s looking good and feeling good,” he said.
Dave explained that his mother and her family had little money for food growing up. She lived along the Blackstone River, which provided the key ingredient to turtle soup.
“We had no money,” Chenevert said.
Her family moved often, spending her youth in Central Falls and later the majority of her life raising her son with her husband in Cumberland. She lived in a family home in Lincoln behind Hartley’s Original Pork Pies, where she said her father helped build an addition for her family to live in.
Of all her homes, Chenevert said she spent the most time in Cumberland.
Chenevert enjoyed gardening and always had a lush vegetable garden while living in North Providence. She competed with her neighbors to see who could grow the largest tomato, she said.
“They grew by the fence. I would say let me see yours and I’ll show you mine,” she said.
Chenevert also enjoyed working in the garden to grow colorful flowers, her son said.
As one of six siblings, several of whom lived into their 90s, Chenevert was closest to her sister Florence throughout her life. She worked with her at her first job at Federal Products during the 1940s. Her father lived to be 110 years old.
She held many jobs and was a waitress at Howard Johnson’s, and also worked in accounting at her father’s precision machinery company. Along with gardening, Chenevert also was an avid tennis player and loved her Beagle-mix, Snoopy.
Dave’s wife Claire noted that Chenevert is an avid sewer, and for decades made all of her clothes by hand.
As for her secret for a long life, Chenevert said she always had a single glass of Dewar’s in the evening. Though she doesn’t drink anymore – it makes her dizzy, according to Dave – she enjoyed a glass on her birthday.
“It’s a big one,” Dave and Claire said.
Dave said she always ate healthy, and said it’s the little things in life that make a difference.
“She was a pusher. She pushed me to play little league, and I became an all-star,” he said.
She was also a person to get things done. Dave said she had a toolbox and would go and fix things herself rather than wait.
Like many Rhode Islanders, Chevenert and her husband moved to West Palm Beach in Florida for 20 years after retiring. They moved back around the time they started having grandchildren, and now she has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
