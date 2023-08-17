Jeanette Chenevert turned 100 on Aug. 6
Jeanette Chenevert, who turned 100 on Aug. 6, has long enjoyed gardening, tennis and an evening glass of Dewar’s.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Jeannette Chenevert turned 100 on Aug. 6 and celebrated her newly minted centenarian status on Aug. 9 at the Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community surrounded by friends and family.

Originally from Woonsocket, Chenevert said she remembers going fishing for snapping turtles with her father during the Great Depression. Her only child, Dave, recalled his mother often saying she enjoyed eating turtle soup.

