GLOCESTER – Chepachet Baptist Church is 200 years of history and community.
The church hosted a Music at the Meetinghouse event Sunday including historic presentations by “pew member” Clifford Brown.
Brown said the celebrations will continue all year and said Sunday’s celebrations were honoring the 200th anniversary of the building of the Chepachet Meeting House built in 1821, the gathering of the Chepachet Free Will Baptist Church in 1822 and the installation of the historic Holbrook steeple bell first rung in 1823. Several of the anniversary celebrations were postponed due to COVID, he said.
Over the years, the Chepachet Baptist Church was a prominent location for Glocester history including the Dorr Rebellion, the Civil War, the temperance movement, “ancient” Memorial Day celebrations, and the creation of both the Old Homes Days and the Ancient and Horribles Fourth of July Parade, Brown said.
He said he became interested in the history of the Chepachet Baptist Church after attending the 175th anniversary celebrations and learning about its architecture, created by Elias Carter.
Carter built churches and homes throughout New England, and even the entrance to Sturbridge Village.
Brown said Carter’s style took pieces of architecture that built upon each other. Looking at the church, he said, there are a couple of dozen architectural styles and influences right there in that building.
“It’s quite authentic,” he said, all adding up to “this marvelous meetinghouse tradition.”
It became the Chepachet Greenville Church during the Second Great Awakening, a Protestant religious revival in the U.S. between 1795 and 1835. Brown said part of the revival was a missionary effort by a group called the Free Will Baptists, which started in northern Rhode Island. Brown said the group was against Calvinist ideas of God’s predestination for salvation.
“They spread throughout New England and preachers would come down to this area and hold meetings where people would gather,” he said.
In 1815, Pascoag started a Baptist church, known as Greenville Baptist. Originally called the Church of Christ in Glocester, the church became affiliated with the Free Will Baptists and later became known as the Chepachet Free Will Baptist Church. What is now known as just the Chepachet Baptist Church is not associated with the national organization of Free Will Baptists.
He said a few dozen Free Will Baptists met frequently, and later formed the church with the first meeting in 1822.
The gathering was due, in part, to the evangelical work of preachers John Colby and Clarissa Danforth. With their guidance, he said Chepachet Baptist Church was one of the first abolitionist churches and was a strong supporter of the Rhode Island Suffrage Association.
“They were both very influential in Greenville and in Chepachet,” Brown said.
He said historically, Chepachet Baptist Church boasts “pew holders” who were part many significant movements in Rhode Island, including the Dorr Rebellion.
“The church took no official position, but the people active in the church certainly did,” Brown said.
He said the Newport Artillery Company stayed at the Meetinghouse during the rebellion.
The Chepachet Baptist Church held the first Old Homes Day in 1906, where more than 1,000 people in three sittings were fed with a clam bake, chowder, fried clam cakes and “tons of ice cream, watermelon and service speeches.”
“The Chepachet Baptist Church was a central focus in town until after World War II,” Brown said.
The Holbrook bell is a source of pride for the church, where members have done significant research on Holbrook bells, including the location of any remaining bells. The researchers point to the Chepachet Baptist Church’s website for the best collection of historic information, including a national registry of sorts on Holbrook bells.
He said George Holbrook was an apprentice to Paul Revere, and later ran one of the country’s leading bell foundries creating bells for churches across the nation. Notably, he said, the bell at the Greenville Baptist Church in Smithfield is also a Holbrook bell.
“It’s also a marvelous bell. Holbrook made bells that ring rather than clang,” he said.
The Baptist Church has one of the earliest Holbrook bells, and one of three still in existence today. Its presence in Glocester was made clear for more than a century as it was rung every day at noon to inform workers of lunchtime. He said it went off on Sunday one hour before service then 15 minutes before service and finally just before services started.
“You can say it’s been ringing for 200 years at a high level of frequency,” Brown said.
Today it rings only for special occasions, such as weddings, funerals and other events.
Brown said to keep an ear out for more celebrations to be held at the church throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.