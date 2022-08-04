CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio.
An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and Cumberland Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens confirmed that status, saying the owners of Cheryl’s School of Dance, a business with decades of history in North Providence, will soon seek permissions to move there.
After a troubled history for the property once known as the Dancing Pig restaurant, including a controversial approval of a liquor license for Chucky’s last year, the dance use is expected to be a welcome addition for the neighborhood, with no late-night hours or threat of alcohol-infused bad behavior. Despite the previous history of issues with businesses that served alcohol, there were few or no complaints about how Chucky’s operated here.
It was April of 2016 when Nicholas Pacheco secured a rezoning of the property from Residential-1 to Commercial-1, promising neighbors that he had no plans for another restaurant.
Michael Bouthillette bought the property for $110,000 on Dec. 21, 2016, planning a new restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and ice cream.
It was summer of 2017 when officials approved a restaurant use to be added to the list of acceptable services
The Dancing Pig, a restaurant that closed a decade ago and one of many establishments to do business here over the years, was the target of complaints from neighbors who didn’t appreciate the late-night scene at the restaurant.
Stevens said Cheryl’s School of Dance, which has been in business since 1980, needs to apply for a “surgical rezone” to narrowly allow them to host classes for children. Owners will have to go before the Planning Board seeking a recommendation to the Town Council.
He said he doesn’t expect the administration to have any issues with that plan, particularly with the dance school maintaining daytime hours. Attorney Scott Partington, who represents many applicants on Cumberland planning issues, is the attorney for the would-be applicant.
Cheryl’s School of Dance has operated on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence.
In a 4-3 vote last spring, the Town Council approved a zone change for Chucky’s Creamery to win a liquor use at the property. Several neighbors opposed that change, saying how they were promised by Bouthillette in 2017 that he would not be back seeking permission for alcohol after receiving the zone change for the restaurant use.
Neighbors said the owners shouldn’t be allowed to come back for new permissions each year, despite what the owners said were changing market conditions due to the fallout from the pandemic, but council members pointed to the money invested in the property and the solid operation of the restaurant and positive contributions to various organizations in town.
The Chucky’s operators, Bouthillette and his business partner, former Central Falls Mayor Chuck Moreau, for whom the restaurant was named, appeared to be preparing the property for a spring reopening this year when the restaurant abruptly closed.
In 2017, Councilor Peter Bradley broke a 3-3 tie to allow a restaurant use, doing so only because the council was being assured that alcohol would not be allowed. He would later vote against the change to allow alcohol sales.
