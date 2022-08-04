48 West Wrentham Road
Buy Now

The former Chucky’s Creamery, located in a mostly residential neighborhood on West Wrentham Road in Cumberland, is expected to be converted into a dance studio.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio.

An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and Cumberland Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens confirmed that status, saying the owners of Cheryl’s School of Dance, a business with decades of history in North Providence, will soon seek permissions to move there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.