CUMBERLAND – Jeremy Chiappetta, longtime CEO and superintendent at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, has resigned his position, but remains on in a consulting role.

The Breeze asked both Chiappetta and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, now chairperson of the board at BVP, for a copy of a consulting agreement. Chiappetta didn't respond, but a spokesperson for Rivera's office said the agreement is in draft form to be discussed by the board and finalized at a future meeting.

