CUMBERLAND – Jeremy Chiappetta, longtime CEO and superintendent at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, has resigned his position, but remains on in a consulting role.
The Breeze asked both Chiappetta and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, now chairperson of the board at BVP, for a copy of a consulting agreement. Chiappetta didn't respond, but a spokesperson for Rivera's office said the agreement is in draft form to be discussed by the board and finalized at a future meeting.
Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter, former head of the board and now a member, said he also requested a copy of the agreement, but hasn’t received a response.
On June 29, the BVP board voted to authorize Rivera to execute a consulting agreement with Chiappetta. Mutter was the lone no vote no based on the fact that he wasn’t told specifics of what he was voting on.
Mutter said Chiappetta also hadn’t officially resigned when the board approved that consulting agreement, and that the departed CEO’s statement in a subsequent letter to BVP families that the board had accepted the resignation was not true. Mutter said he’s been told since that Chiappetta resigned after the June 29 meeting.
Chiappetta joined the public charter school BVP in 2009 as founding head of school for its first elementary school, and is credited by school leaders for leading the growth of the program from 76 kindergartners to 2,200 students in grades K-12 in six schools.
His resignation is effective Oct. 1, and Chiappetta said in his letter to the school network that he is committed to working with the board to ensure a successful transition. He also linked to a succession policy adopted by the board, saying he’s confident that “a tremendous leader” will replace him.
“For the past 13 years, I have given all that I have to help build and grow a high-performing network of excellent, integrated public schools of choice here in northern Rhode Island,” he said. “I am incredibly proud of all of BVP’s successes...”
He said he is also grateful to be part of a community that regularly focuses on making the world a better place, participating in numerous charitable causes.
“While I may be leaving BVP ‘better than I found it’ (I mean, when I got here, it was just an idea on paper), BVP still has really important work to do to meet its greatest potential,” he wrote.
He said BVP should stay focused on diversity and refocus on community, adding that the school needs to better articulate its mission to ensure that families know what they are signing up for and that BVP is delivering on the promise of that mission.
“BVP’s current mission is focused on college success, in large part because of a founding belief that college readiness is truly a path to accessing the American dream,” he said. “Many people in the BVP community, however, want something else entirely. While that may be perfectly fine, BVP’s efforts should be to either find them a school that offers what it is that they are actually seeking, or BVP should revisit its mission and reinvent itself accordingly.”
He said the school should also finalize its facilities, continue to innovate, and build great teachers.
“If mission is everything, teachers are the thing that, more than anything else, executes that mission,” he said. “The labor market is incredibly tight and the ‘Great Resignation’ is real. With the first BVP class of college graduates entering the workforce, and with more than a dozen Teaching Fellows, BVP has the opportunity to re-define how to build its workforce for the next generation.”
Chiappetta said he leaves BVP with a leadership team that is filled with many strengths, as well as a pipeline of diverse and talented future school leaders.
