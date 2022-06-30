CUMBERLAND – In an initiative meant to instill pride in members of the Cumberland Police Department, new Chief Matthew Benson is establishing a series of awards to recognize outstanding work.
At a June 15 Town Council meeting, Benson presented inaugural awards to officers in three categories, and he has plans to establish more categories and honor many more officers in the near future. Council President Mike Kinch, former deputy chief of the department, commended Benson and the officers, saying it’s “good to see the tradition reinvigorated.”
Benson said he’s admired the work of local officers from afar for some time, and after working with them for about a month, he’s proud to work among them. They do so many things on a daily basis, he said, and these awards are a small token of appreciation.
• Officer James Whitehead was awarded a Commendation Award for making the arrest of an individual for unlawful possession of a firearm while on patrol and responding to a call in the early morning hours of May 20. Whitehead responded to a home after a rock was thrown through a window, arriving and getting a rough description of the suspect before tracking down his vehicle and stopping him for a suspended license and having a loaded gun without a permit. He was also charged with vandalism. Without Whitehead’s diligence in responding quickly and thoroughly, the person would still be illegally in possession of a gun, said Benson. He operated to the highest standards, said the chief.
• Sgt. Jolene Alves, who would later be promoted to captain, was awarded a Meritorious Conduct Award for her many years of dedication and service to the Special Olympics of R.I. Alves has been and continues to be a dedicated volunteer for the Special Olympics throughout her career, most recently assisting in organizing and leading the annual Cumberland leg of the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run as it passed through Cumberland on the way to the Rhode Island Statehouse on June 3. Benson said her efforts have been remarkable, bringing needed resources and awareness to the cause and doing none of it for the recognition but to see the excitement and joy among participants.
• Officer Shanna Clow was awarded the Town Council Lifesaving Award for her immediate response to a call for a person in medical distress. Clow’s actions, including performing CPR until Fire and EMS arrived to assist, ultimately saved someone’s life on May 16 while she was on patrol. The elderly victim was locked in a vehicle and in extreme medical distress, and Clow broke the window and dragged him out, performing CPR until advanced medical personnel showed up. If not for her diligence in monitoring non-police radio traffic, speedy locating of the individual, and rapid action in performing life-saving CPR, the outcome may have been tragic, said the chief, and due to her actions, he is alive today and back with his family.
Each of the officers’ conduct and actions was found to be of the highest standards befitting a Cumberland police officer, said Benson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.