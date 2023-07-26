NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s decision last year to shut down Angell Road behind St. Anthony Church was a misguided one that funneled more people onto Mineral Spring Avenue and created a greater safety issue, says one resident.
Jen Kloc said she would love to see data on crashes and stops at the intersections of Woodward Road and Mineral Spring Avenue and Woodward Road and Lexington Avenue since the closure of the roadway. She said she would frequently use the cut-through to avoid Mineral Spring Avenue during high-traffic times.
She and many others were opposed to the closure last spring, Kloc said, and it was frustrating to see Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. state that it was a safety issue without giving examples and data.
“It was so frustrating, because it seemed like it was a done deal before the meeting even happened,” she said. “To me, closing the road would be more of a safety issue because now you’re funneling more cars onto Mineral Spring Avenue, which we all know was already a mess.”
She cited a recent Breeze article stating that Mineral Spring and Woodward Road saw one crash last year but is up to six crashes this year.
“It seems like much more of a safety issue having that road closed,” she said.
Kloc also took issue with a business owner who advocated for the change because they wanted more people passing their businesses on Mineral Spring Avenue.
“One of his reasons were he’s almost been killed on that road several times,” she said. “I’ve been using that cut-through multiple times a day for almost 30 years, and I’ve never once had any close calls, let alone any that would have killed me, which makes me think that maybe he was the problem.”
The majority of the time, she said, she was the only one traveling on the road during the 30 seconds it took to travel the length of it.
Ruggiero said this week that Kloc is “spot-on” that Angell Road was a cut-through. Residents who spoke last year also said it was more convenient to use the cut-through than go to the main road and sit at the traffic signal.
“Since the road closure, we have had much fewer calls from the residents on Benjamin Drive, who were frequently complaining about speeding vehicles traveling through the area,” he said. “We also have fewer calls of speeders on Terry Street, Spicer Street and Friendship Street. These are the roads leading back to Mineral Spring Avenue by using Angell Road.”
The night of the hearing, said the chief, he provided two photos of Angell Road. At the opening from Woodward Road to Angell, it is approximately 27 feet, wide, but that narrows to 14 feet as one proceeds.
“Town ordinance states that a roadway shall be 22 feet in width,” he said.
On the six crashes at Woodward and Mineral Spring, said Ruggiero, two were minor crashes occurring in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station at 1394 Mineral Spring Ave., three happened on Mineral Spring Avenue at the intersection while drivers were traveling eastbound, and one happened on Mineral Spring Avenue westbound.
In these cases, no vehicles were traveling southbound on Woodward Road and bypassing Angell Road as Kloc suggests, he said.
