NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s decision last year to shut down Angell Road behind St. Anthony Church was a misguided one that funneled more people onto Mineral Spring Avenue and created a greater safety issue, says one resident.

Jen Kloc said she would love to see data on crashes and stops at the intersections of Woodward Road and Mineral Spring Avenue and Woodward Road and Lexington Avenue since the closure of the roadway. She said she would frequently use the cut-through to avoid Mineral Spring Avenue during high-traffic times.

