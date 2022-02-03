CUMBERLAND – Chief of Police John Desmarais will be retiring in March with 40 years of dedicated law enforcement experience under his belt.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the Cumberland community for almost 16 years, and after a 40-year career as a police officer, the time has come to retire,” said Desmarais, whose last day is set for March 19.
He began his career with the Central Falls Police Department, steadily working through the ranks with more than a decade of experience in the detective division, ultimately retiring as the Central Falls deputy chief of police.
He became chief in his hometown of Cumberland in May of 2006. During his tenure he served as the president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association in 2013 and has actively worked on many committees including civil rights, strategic planning, and analyzing racial profiling concerns for the state, and serving as the co-chairman of an audit committee.
Mayor Jeff Mutter noted that he has also overseen the continued national accreditation of the Cumberland Police Department and promoted strong community relationships between residents and the Police Department.
He has been a longtime, loyal public servant for the town of Cumberland, said Mutter.
“I am grateful for the many years Chief Desmarais has served Cumberland with honor and distinction. His work and dedication to his community has made us all safer,” Mutter said. “Over his 40 years of police service and 16 years as Cumberland’s chief of police, John Desmarais has certainly taken his responsibility to protect and serve seriously, and Cumberland has benefited greatly from it. I hope he gets to enjoy his well-deserved retirement with his wonderful family.”
Desmarais told The Breeze he’s ready to spend more time with family after serving in police work since 1982.
“To go for this long, it’s a long time,” he said.
After rising from patrolman to deputy chief in Central Falls, he said he was fortunate to have the opportunity to become chief in his home community.
Among his greatest achievements, said Desmarais, were becoming president of the state’s chiefs association and president of the New England association. He said he’s also proud of his work developing a new safety complex, which is great for both officers and town residents, and that the department has maintained national accreditation due to the hard work of its members.
Also high on his list, said the outgoing chief, is the full transformation on the design of town police cars and the arrival of new uniforms later this year.
“I’m happy for that,” he said. “I’m happy to go out on a high note.”
He said he has three daughters and five granddaughters, and looks forward to spending more time with his entire family.
Back in 2007, he said, his wife Kim had the foresight to tell him to get a hobby, so he picked up golf. He plans to play a lot of it in the coming months and years.
“I want to enjoy myself,” he said.
(2) comments
Congrats! Well deserved, hard earned. Enjoy!
Congrats Chief on a outstanding 40 year career. Thank you for everything you did for the town of Cumberland. It’s a better community thanks to you and the entire department. Enjoy retirement, you deserve it !
Craig A. Charbonneau
