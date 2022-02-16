PAWTUCKET – Police wanted to make sure they were ready to charge all three people involved in the killing of a 2-year-old boy at once, says Chief Tina Goncalves, which is why there was a lack of information on the case until last Friday afternoon.
Police, in a news release and Facebook post, announced charges against Jessaline Andrade, mother of the child, as well as her boyfriend, Stephano Costa, and city resident Yara Chum.
On the evening of Dec. 10, police and firefighters responded to 269 Sayles Ave. for a report of an unresponsive boy. Jachkeilin Guzman Trinidad Jr., who was nearly 3 years old, was later pronounced dead at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.
Police said the apartment where he was found was in awful condition, including a lack of basic furniture. Officers saw equipment commonly used in the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics inside the apartment.
Goncalves said this week that firefighters initially responded to the call about an unresponsive child, and the boy was transported to Hasbro by fire personnel. Investigators with the Office of the Attorney General then began looking into the death, she said.
The chief said there needed to be an autopsy done, and though police had their suspicions about what had happened, they had to wait the six to eight weeks for the results to come back.
Investigators determined that the child died by homicide, with death caused by acute fentanyl intoxication. Three suspects were arrested with the help of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Once they received the official cause of death and it was ruled a homicide, Goncalves said they wanted to wait to be able to charge all three suspects, which is why more information wasn’t released to the public earlier.
Part of the ongoing investigation is figuring out how the child came in contact with the drugs that killed him, she said. There was evidence from early on to support the idea that there were narcotics in the house, but it’s still too early to say whether it was on a surface or how it was ingested.
“It’s very, very unfortunate,” the chief said.
She added that the 8-year-old brother of the boy also tested positive for fentanyl exposure, but survived. He was removed from the home immediately, she said.
Jessaline Andrade, age 26, of Garfield Avenue in Cranston, was arraigned on Monday on second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty or neglect of a child. Her boyfriend, 31-year-old Stephano Castro, of Waldo Street in Providence, who has past drug convictions, was arraigned last Friday on charges of second-degree murder, as was their mutual acquaintance Yara Chum, 33, of Pawtucket. All have been ordered held without bail.
The child victim had been napping on a mattress he shared with his two older brothers when one of the brothers went to find their mother after he didn’t wake up.
Responders found a distraught Andrade and a machine used for packaging drugs with residue of fentanyl. A search found more drug equipment in the apartment.
Police had previously responded to the apartment for alleged production of fentanyl, according to reporting from The Globe, and the two older brothers were present during that incident, which led to Castro’s conviction.
