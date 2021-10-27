PAWTUCKET – With some seven in 10 criminal cases in Pawtucket including a vehicle used by perpetrators, 17 license plate-reading cameras erected around the city are giving police a clear edge in catching people, says Chief Tina Goncalves.
The chief updated the City Council on the use of the Flock Safety cameras now on as part of a 60-day trial period starting Sept. 15 and ending Nov. 15, saying using the cameras helps police increase their clearance rate and are proven to decrease crime, just as other programs do.
Automatic plate readings have led to six stolen cars being recovered and at least four arrests being made, she said. They were also used to locate a car used during in a shooting on Jefferson Street, where the operator was taken into custody on unrelated charges, and another shooting on West Avenue, where police were able to eliminate a suspect car after learning that it was just a neighbor driving faster than normal. The cameras have also been used to investigate a felony assault and several other cases with ongoing investigations, she said, including assaults.
Information in the system is owned by police, said Goncalves, and Flock Safety doesn’t have access to it. The information lasts for 30 days unless police request that it be saved as part of an ongoing investigation.
Goncalves also emphasized the availability of a transparency portal, to be added to the police website, where people can find the reasons police conducted a search.
The total cost of the program, if the city decides to continue with it, is $2,500 per year per camera, said Goncalves, plus a $250 installation fee, so $15,000 annually. Other communities are actively considering joining Pawtucket, Woonsocket and Cranston in using the program, she said, and if they do, local police would also have access to their systems.
Cameras in Pawtucket, she said, are positioned in high-traffic areas and at entrances to the city.
Councilor Terry Mercer asked about how the three communities were chosen, noting that the City Council had no awareness of the program before its launch. Goncalves said these three communities saw the benefit of the program and decided to sign on. She said there was a misunderstanding that saw only a media release put out, and said all future information will be provided to the council ahead of time.
Council members pressed Goncalves on whether the cameras will go offline as of Nov. 15 and whether any proposal is sent back to the council. She said she’ll have to have a conversation with the administration about that process, adding that the cameras will be taken offline in the meantime.
Councilor Clovis Gregor asked about the constitutionality of the cameras being used, and Goncalves responded that they are constitutional as license plates are a matter of public record and are routinely run by police officers and at such locations as tolls.
Council President David Moran asked Goncalves what sort of criteria police will use to analyze the effectiveness of the program, and she said there’s a whole host of points they’ll look at, including how it helped in the investigation of various types of crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.