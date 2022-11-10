LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department is preparing to gear up with new body-worn cameras.
Last month, state and federal law enforcement leaders announced $16 million in grants to fund the purchase of 1,773 body-worn cameras for 42 local law enforcement organizations across Rhode Island.
Lincoln is set to receive $253,750 for 29 cameras.
Lincoln’s Chief of Police Brian Sullivan said the cameras will be a first for Lincoln.
“Many years ago before I was chief, I think I was still a lieutenant on patrol, the Office of Highway Safety gave us some cameras to use in the police vehicles,” he said. The cameras were “geared toward bolstering drunk-driving” violations, and could be used to film field sobriety tests.
They were very new at the time, Sullivan said, but “officers had to load a little cassette tape into the camera every time they used it,” he recalled. “It wasn’t VHS tapes, but it was pretty close. Those cameras didn’t last.”
Those are the only cameras the department has used on patrols, he said, so the department doesn’t have a policy in place governing the use of cameras. In accepting the grant, Lincoln has committed to following the state’s policies for the cameras.
Asked about the expected timeline for rolling out the program, Sullivan said it will take some time to train officers and to gather insight about different options for cameras.
“My take is, I want to get input from the people who will be wearing the cameras,” he said. “I want them to have the opportunity to look at different options. This is a new law enforcement tool available, and I’d like for them to have some say in the tool they’d like to have.”
The expectation is that any patrol officer, or any officer responding to calls, would be equipped with a camera.
“Are there some cases where contact with police wasn’t good? Yes, but I think the cameras are going to show that 99.9 percent of contacts with the public are good contacts,” he said. “I think they’ll show that the Lincoln Police Department is working to try to help the community.”
“I think it’s a win/win for everyone,” he said, adding that cell phone videos don’t always show the entire interaction involving an officer.
