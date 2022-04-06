NORTH PROVIDENCE – Weeks after coming back on the job following a controversial 2-1 ruling by a Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights panel, Officer Scott Feeley’s work with the North Providence Police Department has been incident-free, said Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. this week.
Feeley, the former longtime Pawtucket detective whose case is being held up as an example of why LEOBOR should be reformed this year after he was allowed to retain his job despite dozens of confirmed infractions, is on the road from 4 p.m. to midnight as previously announced, Ruggiero told The Breeze.
“He’s had absolutely no issues whatsoever,” said the chief, saying Feeley is being held accountable by superiors as he goes about his daily duties, which he said to this point have been all positive.
Feeley has given out a couple of citations to date, said Ruggiero. If those tickets are contested, resolving them is still about six weeks out. He said he’s also not sure if the tickets have been paid already.
Ruggiero previously told The Breeze that because of Feeley’s name now being on the Brady/Giglio list as an officer charged with being untruthful or lying, those he gives tickets to can contest them and there is a chance a judge could throw out the ticket just based on his past, but there’s also a chance the judge could find that the ticket was warranted, he said.
Feeley was also involved in a couple of recent arrests, said Ruggiero, including one related to the March 16 armed robbery at Speedway at the intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Woodward Road. In that incident, where 52-year-old Milton Thomas was charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly dressing as a woman and robbing the clerk at knife point, Feeley was integral to the investigation.
“His experience worked out very well in that incident due to the fact that he knew exactly what needed to be done in pulling the video and checking the surrounding area,” said Ruggiero, adding that Feeley was a big help to detectives in the case.
Among the 79 out of 97 violations against Feeley that were found to be valid, he was found guilty of insubordination, smoking a cigar inside a marked police cruiser, failing to obey superiors, gross incompetence, and biased policing.
Though he was allowed to keep his job, he was demoted, suspended, and he isn’t allowed to partake in promotional exams for the next two years.
