WOONSOCKET – Controversial surveillance cameras have been folded into everyday life in Woonsocket, despite privacy concerns expressed last year.
Last August, 13 Flock Safety cameras were installed throughout Woonsocket. Though members of the City Council expressed concern and confusion over the lack of public input related to the decision to install the cameras, the cameras have remained in use and the city recommitted to them this month.
On Feb. 7, the council passed an 8-0 resolution to enter into a contract with Flock Safety totaling $116,250 over three years. Though a request for proposals was posted to solicit other potential automated license plate camera providers, the Police Department ultimately chose to recommend Flock Safety to the council due to its bid price and prior qualifications.
At the meeting, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates stated that similar enforcement cameras are being used all over Rhode Island, specifically in Cranston and Glocester, with “numerous departments” using Flock in Massachusetts.
The cameras register vehicles and license plates, but not faces, gender, race, or any personal identifying characteristics. Data from the cameras is saved for 30 days before erasure, and is owned by the Woonsocket Police Department.
Police departments with Flock software are able to access information from other departments in the network. The transparency website hosted by Flock Safety on Woonsocket’s behalf states that access “requires a valid reason and is stored indefinitely.”
The cameras search for previously reported license plates associated with someone committing a crime. If the license plate appears on a “hotlist” for the National Crime Information Center or National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Amber Alert, it will alert the Woonsocket Police Department. From there, a human verifies the identification and follows up with proper action.
Of the hotlist hits since the cameras were installed last August, five have resulted in arrest for stolen vehicles, with another resulting in the apprehension of someone with a warrant out for arrest on felony domestic assault charges
In another case, the police apprehended a child, 14, who had stolen a car in Lincoln and had run away from home.
“In a situation like that, the kid could have caused more harm that night with reckless driving or committed other crimes, so it was good we were able to catch him,” Oates told The Breeze.
Oates also pointed out that when stolen vehicles are involved, there’s always more to the story.
“Most people are using them to commit more serious crimes,” he said, stating that more than 70 percent of all crimes involve use of a vehicle and stealing one may assist further legal activity.
Chief Oates informed the council that Flock Safety’s software would give Woonsocket Police Department access to other Flock Safety cameras in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationally. Currently, he said, Flock representatives are speaking with the Providence Police Department and may go as high as 85 cameras in that city.
North Providence and East Providence are considering the same, Oates said. He estimated that Flock’s system may expand to as many as 200 cameras around the state in the next year.
