NORTH PROVIDENCE – Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. says having his department involved with various state task forces and units is a great benefit to the department and town.
Ruggiero told The Breeze said he’d like to pursue additional relationships throughout the state beyond the ones entered to this point.
During COVID, the North Providence Police Department had briefly taken its officer off the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force that recently made a major drug bust at a home on Metcalf Avenue, said Ruggiero, but were back involved for this investigation. They’ve had about a five-year involvement on that task force, he said, with just that one temporary lag.
The NPPD has one officer each dedicated full-time to the State Police HIDTA Task Force and Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations, said Ruggiero. They also have one officer dedicated part-time to the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI.
“The Marshals Service and the FBI are relatively new, with us getting officers placed in within the last year and a half,” he said.
“In having these officers in these different positions, it gives us many uses of resources, which we have utilized, extra trainings, and fostering great relationships throughout the state. We are proud to have our officers in these organizations.”
It was the department’s involvement with an investigation that exposed Google’s role in the online sale of non-FDA-approved prescription drugs that famously won the town $60 million, an amount that covered the cost of constructing a new public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue and numerous other initiatives.
The State Police announced earlier this month that the HIDTA Task Force had arrested three people after a month-long investigation and three search warrants exercised at 20 Metcalf Ave. in North Providence, 113 Sisson St. in Providence, and 716 Central Ave. in Johnston.
“I want to applaud our HIDTA task force and our partners at the Attorney General’s office for their work in this investigation,” said Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety at the time. “They work hard every day to take deadly drugs off the street and these arrests make our communities safer.”
During their initial entry of 20 Metcalf Avenue, members of HIDTA found a dead woman within the home. Members also found a significant heroin and fentanyl processing operation at the property.
It was determined that Noel Ignacio Moronta, 41, of 113 Sisson St. in Providence, Nelson Reyes, 38, of 716 Central Ave. in Johnston, and Marien Solano, 36, of 113 Sisson St. in Providence all failed to report the overdose death of the woman.
All three people were also identified to be involved in the manufacture, and/or possession with the intent to deliver significant amounts of illegal narcotics and were charged as co-conspirators with possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance conspiracy, and failure to report a death with the intention to conceal a crime.
The HIDTA Task Force has members from the Rhode Island State Police, Providence Police Department, North Providence Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Middletown Police Department, Bristol Police Department, Narragansett Police, DEA Providence District Office, and Rhode Island National Guard Counter-drug Program.
