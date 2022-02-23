PAWTUCKET – City officials announced this week that Fire Chief William Sisson will be retiring as of Feb. 25, following a 35-year career with the department.
Joining the department on Jan. 13, 1987, Sisson has held the position of chief for 12 years since 2010 when former Chief Timothy McLaughlin retired. During his time with the Pawtucket Fire Department, Sisson continued to protect the residents and visitors of the city, said Mayor Donald Grebien, leading the firefighters of the department.
“I want to thank Bill Sisson for his service and years of dedication to our community,” said Grebien in a statement. “We as a community thank Bill and his family for the years he served with the department and countless hours spent responding to calls and putting the health and safety of Pawtucket over all else. He has been an integral part of our team here in Pawtucket for a number of years, and I wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
“I have had the honor to work with Bill in my position as both police chief and acting public safety director, and want to thank him for everything he has done for Pawtucket,” said Police Chief Tina Goncalves. “With him leaving this week, on behalf of the Pawtucket public safety team, we want to let him know that we appreciate all of his commitment to Pawtucket and wish him luck in retirement.”
As chief, Sisson oversaw numerous recruitment and hiring cycles for new Pawtucket firefighters, the launch of a combined dispatch center, the city’s COVID-19 vaccination response, safe station implementation to reduce tragedies related to substance use disorders, coordination of events, and managed responses to numerous large-scale fires spanning across city boundaries including the mill fire in March of 2020 in Pawtucket and Central Falls, which required over 60 engines and ladders to extinguish.
Pawtucket Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Murray will be taking on the role of acting fire chief following Sisson’s retirement.
It was February of 2010 when former Mayor James Doyle promoted Sisson to replace McLaughlin, making him the 15th chief of Pawtucket’s Fire Department. Sisson had attained the rank of captain in 2007 and had been serving as the city’s fire marshal for six years at the time of his promotion.
Doyle said at the time that Sisson had a stellar reputation for working with limited resources, as well as being one of the hardest working and most respectful members of the department.
Sisson, whose father William was a former Pawtucket police captain, graduated from Tolman High School in 1979, later graduating from the Community College of Rhode Island.
