PAWTUCKET – Chief of Police Tina Goncalves says she’ll approach the local police union about the idea of switching from numbered police badges to ones with names, as was once the practice.
Council President David Moran, writing to Goncalves on behalf of Councilor Melissa DaRosa and her question at an Oct. 19 meeting, noted that the councilor wanted the chief to check with the union about making the change for accountability.
Councilor Alexis Schuette also asked about implementation of body cameras, another accountability measure.
On the name badges, Goncalves said it’s a contractual issue, but she would reach out to the union to check on their willingness and get back to the council.
Goncalves said the department has received a five-year grant for the cameras, but the funds haven’t been distributed yet. Once funds have been distributed, the program will commence shortly thereafter, she said.
The Breeze reported last month on $16 million in grant awards for 42 local and state law enforcement agencies to equip approximately 1,773 frontline police officers with body-worn cameras. Police departments will purchase and operate the cameras, governed by a recently finalized statewide policy that sets comprehensive standards for the use of the cameras.
Pawtucket was awarded $875,000 for 100 body-worn cameras. Central Falls was awarded $280,000 for 32 body-worn cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.