PAWTUCKET – Chief of Police Tina Goncalves says she’ll approach the local police union about the idea of switching from numbered police badges to ones with names, as was once the practice.

Council President David Moran, writing to Goncalves on behalf of Councilor Melissa DaRosa and her question at an Oct. 19 meeting, noted that the councilor wanted the chief to check with the union about making the change for accountability.

