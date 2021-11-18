LINCOLN — Looking to give back this holiday season?
Volunteers at Lincoln Town Hall are seeking donations for two annual programs to help those struggling financially, including the annual Holiday Basket and Giving Tree programs.
The Holiday Basket program ensures that Lincoln families can enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas with a basket of donated food items.
For Thanksgiving, town employees purchase all of the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner using monetary donations to the program, including a turkey and pie for dessert.
For Christmas, though, they’re seeking donations of nonperishable food items, which will be used to create another set of baskets for local families next month.
Asked about preferred donations, Peggy Weigner said the Christmas baskets are distributed to many families with children, so they’re looking for things the kids can eat while they’re home on school vacation. Think: pasta, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, rice, soup, mac-n-cheese or microwavable meals — not just canned goods and veggies.
The town is also seeking donations for its annual Giving Tree, or adopt-a-child program. Specifically, they’re looking for new toys and clothing for children ages newborn to 14-years-old.
The Giving Tree itself has returned to the lobby of Town Hall, though people looking to help do not need to pull a tag for a specific child. Instead, Weigner said people can simply place their donated item under the tree, unwrapped.
Clothes should be new, not used. Weigner said the town usually receives more toys and clothes for younger children, and that they could always use clothes and items like movie tickets or gift cards for the older kids.
Monetary donations help keep both programs afloat, and are accepted at Town Hall.
The need is great, Weigner said, with more families set to receive donations than ever. She expected more than 175 baskets to be distributed for Thanksgiving, and closer to 225 for Christmas. If you know a family in-need, Weigner said they can call the Planning office at Town Hall to register for the list.
“We have a lot of new people registering this year,” she said.
Thanksgiving baskets will be distributed on Nov. 22 from 1-6 p.m. at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road. Christmas baskets are scheduled to be distributed on Dec. 20.
The deadline for all food, toy and clothing donations is Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.