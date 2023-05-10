PAWTUCKET – When Chinese and Mandarin teacher Chun Mei Du began teaching at Shea High School five years ago, she took it upon herself to begin a local MoYan chapter of the Chinese Honor Society during her second year. She got the idea from her time teaching at Weston High School in Massachusetts, which also has a Chinese Honor Society.
The National Chinese Honor Society was established in 1993 “to recognize those accomplished high school students who study Chinese as a world language.”
Shea is the only school in Rhode Island to have a Chinese Honor Society, and Du finds the group to be a testament to students’ dedication to the Chinese language and culture. The society is only open to students studying Chinese, she said, and their grades must reflect success in the subject.
“In order to be inducted into the society, students must have been studying Chinese for two years and have an average grade at or above 88 each semester,” she said. Other qualifications include being an overall good student, role model, and to demonstrate leadership skills.
Du explained that membership in the society renews every January, as determined by a student’s grades in their Chinese classes the semester before renewal.
“It’s a process of being accepted,” Du said. “Every year, about five students are selected in order to keep the society running.”
Since 2020, 15 students have been inducted, all of whom have gone on to college.
“Last year, they got accepted into Ivy League schools, one student went to Harvard, another went to URI, another went to Brown, and one went to Howard University,” Du said.
Being affiliated with the society is what Du said will open doors for student honorees.
“Since it is a difficult subject, doing well on it says a lot,” she said. Students in the society represent a variety of nationalities, with only a small number of Chinese students in the school, Du said.
This year’s honorees will be celebrated on May 23 at an honors night, where they will receive a certificate. Graduating seniors will also receive a pin and cords to wear on graduation day.
Students in the society also receive national recognition as outstanding students of the foreign language, Du said.
“Their name is put on the list on their website,” she said. “It’s a life-long recognition of their accomplishment.”
Shea High School Principal Jacqueline Ash says they are fortunate to have the Chinese Honor Society to recognize student performance and leadership while promoting language acquisition and learning about Chinese culture.
“Mrs. Chun Mei Du is a very engaging teacher (who) spends countless hours on planning lessons and activities for our students. We are fortunate to have her and this program at Shea,” Ash said.
