Chun Mei Du

PAWTUCKET – When Chinese and Mandarin teacher Chun Mei Du began teaching at Shea High School five years ago, she took it upon herself to begin a local MoYan chapter of the Chinese Honor Society during her second year. She got the idea from her time teaching at Weston High School in Massachusetts, which also has a Chinese Honor Society.

The National Chinese Honor Society was established in 1993 “to recognize those accomplished high school students who study Chinese as a world language.”

