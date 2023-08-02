NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool and Fitness Center will remain closed indefinitely after a ground-shaking disturbance caused significant damage there last week.
There were initially all kinds of questions about what could have happened after the ground rumbled and the lights flickered, including suggestions among some that an earthquake occurred, but Mayor Charles Lombardi said it was determined Monday that an underground “movement and disruption” of some kind was believed caused by a buildup of chlorine gas.
The hot tub in the facility, which has been out of use for some time and was empty at the time of the incident, was pushed out of place by the force of the underground explosion. There was also significant cracking in the facility’s walls. At least one person was in the restroom at the time of the disturbance.
Lombardi said they expect to continue discussion the situation with the insurance company on available options, but for now, just the library at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. was to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with the pool and fitness center remaining closed for the foreseeable future.
“The bottom line is, nobody got hurt, and it could have been bad,” said the mayor.
Lombardi has long discussed operations of the pool as a financial burden to the town, as it costs significantly more to operate it than it brings in.
Library staff, in a post at 9:21 a.m. on July 27, stated that the library and the pool and fitness center had been closed “due to an emergency” until further notice. The library was also to close at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, so families could attend National Night Out at Notte Park, it stated. The library is also closed on Saturdays for summer hours through Sept. 9.
Last week’s closure came during a heatwave where both the library and pool and fitness center are used as a cooling center for residents.
Lombardi noted that the library and the pool and fitness center were at one time all a town ice rink, before former Mayor Sal Mancini split them up and created the library in front and the municipal pool in the back. It remains one of very few town-run indoor pools in the state.
